The Anacortes Police Department responded to 136 calls between Friday, Feb. 17, to Thursday, Feb 23. These are some of them:
Friday, Feb. 17
• Three chickens were reported abandoned near Heart Lake. An officer located three Lavender Orpington-type chickens near the trail. They were friendly, and the officer fed them. Someone with Skagit Animals In Need advised they could have a volunteer attempt to capture the chickens.
• An officer driving north on Commercial Avenue saw a vehicle approaching very fast. The vehicle was clocked at 80 mph in that 30 mph zone. The officer followed the car to Highway 20, watching the vehicle travel about 75 mph in a 55 mph speed zone and make several unsafe lane changes. Officers contacted the 22-year-old Big Lake man at a gas station on Christianson Road. As the driver opened the vehicle door, a can with an alcoholic beverage fell out. Officers arrested him for reckless driving.
Saturday, Feb. 18
• Theft in progress from a blue clothing donation bin was reported, and officers contacted a 31-year-old Anacortes man and a 40-year-old Anacortes woman at the scene. Both denied taking anything from the donation bin, and the woman said they were making donations there. However, a manager of the store associated with the parking lot requested the two be trespassed, and the officers issued the trespass notices.
Monday, Feb. 20
• A theft complaint was made in the 1800 block of Highland Drive. A man said someone stole the license plate and backup camera to his camper and damaged a light on the camper. An officer listed the missing plate as stolen.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
• An Anacortes man reported that he had contacted an online vendor over an issue with an item and a payment of $20. When doing so, he found a website he believed to be related to the vendor. He called, and they advised that he would need to verify his accounts by putting money into them. Through the information the reporting party provided the other site was able to complete several transactions through his bank account to them. They then talked the man into sending them about $7,000 worth of cryptocurrency before he realized it was a scam. The cryptocurrency app advised that there was nothing they could do. But his bank agreed to cancel the transactions on his account before they went through.
– Anacortes Police Department
