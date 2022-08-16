The Anacortes Police Department responded to 241 cases between Friday, Aug. 5, and Thursday, Aug. 11. These are some of them:
Friday, Aug. 5
• A 57-year-old Anacortes man reported that his vehicle had been entered sometime overnight in the 1400 block of K Avenue, and that he had found the doors unlocked and the windows partially down. A black pouch and the owner’s keys were missing, but he found the keys down the street.
• A 56-year-old Decatur Island woman reported that her car’s gas door was bent and that there were scratches near it in the 2000 block of Skyline Way. The owner did not believe any gas had been taken, but she estimated that it would be $2,000 to $3,000 to fix because the fender was damaged. The car parked next to hers had its gas door broken off as well.
• A 28-year-old Anacortes man called to report that the traffic lights at 17th Street and O Avenue were not working. The responding officer noted that this was likely because there are no lights at this intersection. The lights at 17th Street and Q Avenue were found to be working properly.
• A 26-year-old Bellingham man reported that the catalytic converter had been cut from his vehicle while it was parked in the parking lot of a local ferry terminal sometime since Aug. 3. He said he returned Aug. 5 and found the converter missing, advising that this was the second time it had been stolen and that it had cost $3,000 to replace the previous time.
Saturday, Aug. 6
• A 51-year-old Anacortes man reported that he had been pushed by another man, later identified as a 79-year-old Anacortes man. The reporting party said he wanted to press charges. The 79-year-old man told officers that he had been waiting for a gas pump and that the reporting party had pulled into the one he was waiting for. The investigation continues.
• A 68-year-old Anacortes woman reported that she had to park farther away from her residence than normal due to the Anacortes Arts Festival and that she couldn’t find her car. She called back advising that she had found it.
• Dispatch advised of an elderly man in a port-a-potty not responding to family. Prior to police arrival, the call was canceled when the man advised that he was sick from a hangover.
• A manager at an Anacortes grocery store reported that a man on-site was intoxicated and the manager wanted him removed and trespassed. The manager described him as being white, heavyset, wearing a cowboy hat and welding goggles, pushing a wheelchair, and that he had a guitar. The man said he had been trespassed from every county in Washington and that he was from California and in town for work. Officers trespassed him from the store.
• Officers responded to a pocket dial on which dispatch could hear loud chanting or singing. Officers arrived in the 5900 block of Cabana Lane to find a wedding happening and that the reporting a party had apparently pocket-dialed 911 while dancing. Officers took photos with wedding guests and departed.
Sunday, Aug. 7
• A 74-year-old Lake Forest Park man reported that the catalytic converter had been removed from his truck in a local ferry parking lot. The theft occurred sometime earlier in the day.
Monday, Aug. 8
• A 52-year-old Sedro-Woolley man reported that vehicles at his business had been damaged over the weekend. One car had a damaged hood and bent wipers while the other had rear deck damage, with a total cost to repair of $2,100. He said he was installing a surveillance system.
• Dispatch advised of a report of a puppy being dumped at Heart Lake. The suspect vehicle reportedly dumped the puppy, drove in circles as the dog followed and then left in an unknown direction. An officer arrived and learned from a person fishing in the lake that someone had picked up the puppy. The officer contacted Fidalgo Animal Medical Center and learned that a woman had brought in the dog to check for a chip. The officer contacted the woman and took custody of the dog and eventually recovered two more puppies brought in from the area. The officer transported all three puppies to the Humane Society of Skagit Valley. The suspect was eventually identified via her vehicle registration as a 39-year-old Oak Harbor woman. The woman initially claimed that she had re-homed the puppies but eventually admitted to dumping them in Anacortes. She said she was upset at them for killing some chickens on her property. The woman still owns the puppies’ mother and two other puppies from the litter. She signed over custody of the three recovered puppies to the Anacortes Police Department, and an Island County Sheriff’s Department deputy took over the case from there.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
• A 29-year-old Anacortes man reported an abandoned bike in the 200 block of N Avenue. An officer responded and located a mountain bike duct-taped to a tree. The officer checked and found that the bike had not been reported stolen.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
• Dispatch advised that the Anacortes Fire Department was responding to a fire on Anacopper Mine Road after smoke was seen coming out of a port-a-potty. AFD advised that nothing was on fire and that someone had just put a firework in the port-a-potty. The officer checked and found that some waste and water had spilled out of the toilet and onto the walls. There did not appear to be any actual damage. The officer checked the area and could not locate anything.
Thursday, Aug. 11
• The reporting party was on the phone with someone when they heard a crash followed by groaning and no response. APD officers responded with the Anacortes Fire Department and found a male and female who had been meditating when the reporting party called them. The female dropped the phone to gather her hearing aids, hence the crash, while the male continued to meditate while humming, hence the groaning. There were no issues reported.
– Anacortes Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.