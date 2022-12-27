The Anacortes Police Department responded to 166 calls between Friday, Dec. 16, and Thursday, Dec. 22. These are some of them:
Friday, Dec. 16
• Dispatch was contacted regarding a vehicle prowl that occurred at a residence in the 1400 block of Dakota Avenue. The residence was under construction, and the reporting party was an employee of the company working on the site. A construction trailer had been damaged and broken into. The following day, an officer took a 29-year-old Anacortes man into custody for a separate offense and observed tools from the construction company in a case inside the man’s truck. After a discussion with the suspect, the vehicle was impounded, and the man was transported to the Skagit County jail.
• An Anacortes woman reported that two packages were taken from her porch. She provided video of a woman walking up and then leaving with two packages. Police are seeking the ID of a suspect.
Sunday, Dec. 18
• Police units were dispatched to a court order violation call at Island Health. The reporting party reported that a 32-year-old Oak Harbor man was visiting a protected person at the hospital. Officers arrested him for the violation and transported him to the Skagit County jail.
Monday, Dec. 19
• A Swinomish woman reported that she believed her car had been taken sometime over the past two nights. She realized after calling dispatch that she had parked it at a friend’s residence.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
• A semi truck was partially in the median near Highway 20 and Reservation Road. The driver of the semi advised that a tow truck was en route. Officers set out flares and instructed the driver to call back when the tow truck arrived so they could help with traffic control.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
• A black lab was reported missing for about 30 minutes, and it was later confirmed that the dog returned home on its own.
• An officer was dispatched to a weapon offense at a business on 12th Street. The reporting party advised that someone had shot their window overnight. The officer arrived, and she showed him the window, which was completely shattered but intact, held together by safety glass. Security surveillance video showed a van parking at the front entrance of the business, a man exiting the vehicle and peering through the front entrance. The man then gets back into his vehicle and parks in the parking lot. The window then cracks, and there is movement in the driver’s side window. It is unclear if the man fired a weapon, and nobody was inside the store during the incident. The investigation continues.
• The reporting party told an officer someone siphoned about 5 gallons of fuel from his truck overnight.
Thursday, Dec. 22
• An officer was dispatched to a cold vehicle prowl on 26th Street. The reporting party said several vehicles there had fuel siphoned out of them while in the parking lot.
– Anacortes Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.