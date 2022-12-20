The Anacortes Police Department responded to 155 calls between Friday, Dec. 9, and Thursday, Dec. 15. These are some of them:
Friday, Dec. 9
• A patrol officer noticed a rapidly moving light behind a box truck and a company vehicle from a local business in the area of 34th Street and T Avenue. The officer suspected criminal activity involving a vehicle prowl. The officer saw a man with a flashlight standing on the passenger side of a red sedan. He appeared to be placing things inside the car and told the officer he was just out looking for a friend. He denied prowling vehicles. While the officer was speaking with the man, dispatch advised that he had an outstanding felony warrant out of Skagit County Superior Court for eluding. He was arrested and transported to Skagit County jail.
• An Anacortes man reported a cold vehicle prowl in the 900 block of 26th Street. He told an officer that he owns the business there and had noticed that two of the business vehicles had their fuel caps removed and gasoline siphoned. The officer documented the theft, estimating about $88 worth of fuel was taken.
• A local business reported a threat in the 1100 block of Commercial Avenue. The manager advised that a man was threatening, throwing items and acting aggressively. The man left in a red SUV. Prior to leaving, he said he would return with his friend, and the manager told the officer that the store wanted the man trespassed. Officers could not find the suspect.
Saturday, Dec. 10
• A woman reported that a theft had occurred in the Guemes Island Ferry parking lot. She reported that within the last week, the cover over her gas cap had been broken and about a half tank of gas had been siphoned. She said the passenger side door was also compromised but nothing was taken.
Sunday, Dec. 11
• An Anacortes man living on Clyde Way reported finding an electric bike in front of his bike about 90 minutes prior. He said he wasn’t sure where it came from. He advised that he searched his home and found everything to be in order. An officer collected the bike and noted that it appeared to be new. The value is approximately $1,249. The following day, an Anacortes woman called and reported that the bike belonged to her babysitter, who claimed the bike Dec. 14.
Monday, Dec. 12
• An officer was dispatched to a report of a theft in which a man discovered that toolboxes had been stolen from the open bed of his pickup, for a total of $1,100 in losses.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
• Dispatch advised of an assault in the 3200 block of T Avenue. The reporting party came to the police department and said her co-worker had head-butted her at work about 10 minutes prior. She spoke of ongoing verbal disputes between the two. She did not wish to pursue charges, and the officer advised the reporting party on how to obtain a no-contact order.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
• Officers were dispatched to a reported physical fight in progress downtown in the 300 block of Commercial Avenue. A man was reportedly being physical with people in his restaurant. Officers contacted the suspect, who declined to identify himself. He appeared heavily intoxicated and said he had been bounced out of the bar when he was trying to get his glasses. Restaurant staff members advised that he was being verbally assaultive with staff. The officer trespassed the man from the property.
• A person reportedly stole cigarettes from an employee at a business in the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue. The employee tried to chase the subject. The officer arrived and was told employees did not want the subject charged but did want him trespassed.
– Anacortes Police Department
