The Anacortes Police Department responded to 182 calls between Friday, July 22, and Thursday, July 28. These are some of them:
Friday, July 22
• Officers attempted to contact a 34-year-old Oak Harbor man regarding garbage in the city right-of-way in front of his RV on T Avenue. An officer saw marijuana plant stems and processing remains, as well as a variety of other items and garbage. Liquid was dripping from a valve on the vehicle into a pool on the street, which smelled of human waste and was running down into the storm drain. The man was charged with littering and the deposit of an unwholesome substance.
• An Anacortes woman reported a group of juveniles who were shooting a BB gun in the 800 block of 29th Street. Officers contacted a 13-year-old holding a black BB gun with an orange tip. Officers instructed him to set the rifle down, but he began waving it around in the air pointing it in the direction of the officers while advising that it was not real. He set it down following several requests from the officers, who then confirmed that it was an AirSoft gun and that the juvenile had tried to cover the orange tip with black paint or black marker. Officers informed him of the danger of covering the safety markings and warned to set any firearm down immediately if ever told to do so by police. He was also told that it was dangerous to use the airgun in the apartment complex, which he acknowledged.
• Officers responded to a call about someone yelling threats from the bushes near the Anacortes Wastewater Treatment Plant. Officers contacted a 65-year-old Anacortes man who initially gave a false name. He was told to stop yelling at people.
Saturday, July 23
• An Anacortes man reported his boat was taken from an Anacortes parking lot during the past week. He said he had parked his boat and trailer in the lot and noticed them missing July 23. Port of Anacortes security later informed the reporting party that their surveillance footage showed a black pickup truck hook up to the trailer at 7:30 a.m. July 19. The reporting party later learned via a Facebook post that the boat was on Lummi Tribal Reservation property, where he was able to recover the boat. It was stripped of parts, was missing the motor and had two flat tires. Twenty-eight of the 30 crab pots on the boat remained, but all appeared damaged.
• A man reported his daughter had gone to use the restroom at an Anacortes restaurant and was now missing. Prior to officers responding, the man advised that he had found his daughter.
• A 66-year-old Anacortes man reported that he had been in a road-rage incident with a man in a Corvette. He provided the license plate and said he had been verbally threatened by the other driver. The man said he had passed the Corvette, whose driver apparently took offense. The Corvette followed him, so he pulled off onto the shoulder. The Corvette driver did the same, exiting his vehicle and began talking. As the talk grew confrontational, the Corvette driver reportedly referenced having been in the military for 30 years and said the other man should exit his vehicle, which he declined to do. When the man said he was calling police, the other man left. The Corvette driver was eventually contacted by officers, who said both parties had been confrontational. The man who called police denied this. The officer determined there was not enough evidence that a crime occurred.
Monday, June 25
• An Anacortes woman reported that three young boys walked up to her door and tried the doorknob while she was out of town. The door was locked, so they left on their bikes. The reporting party sent the doorbell camera video to the responding officer.
Wednesday, June 27
• A La Conner man was initially reported to be acting oddly near the 900 block of 11th Street. He seemed intoxicated, but he left without issue when confronted by officers. Soon after, it was reported that the man had assaulted boat crew members at a local marina. He was trespassed from there. Later in the afternoon, a golf pro at a local golf course reported that the man was driving a cart around the course and had almost hit some golfers. Officers contacted him, trespassed him and transferred him to a Skagit County Sheriff’s Office deputy to be taken to jail for a Department of Corrections warrant.
Thursday, June 28
• A 74-year-old Anacortes man reported a “clown” revving a motorcycle engine in the 800 block of Commercial Avenue. An officer responded and checked the area but found nothing.
– Anacortes Police Department
