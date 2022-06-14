The Anacortes Police Department responded to 168 calls between Friday, June 3, and Thursday, June 9. These are some of them:
Friday, June 3
• Officers were dispatched to a report of a man running in traffic and waving his arms in the 3200 block of Commercial Avenue. An officer contacted him as he was running back and forth through traffic. He was clearly agitated and yelling incoherently, and was almost struck by traffic several times. The responding officer followed him until he laid down in the center turn lane in the 3300 block of Commercial Avenue. The officer detained him without issue, and he identified himself as a 54-year-old Anacortes man. He ranted about his girlfriend setting him up and giving him meth and said he was trying to get help. The officer transported him to Island Hospital for voluntary evaluation.
• The reporting party, an 18-year-old Anacortes man, called to report an issue with someone giving away his skateboard. An officer called back, and the man advised that he had already retrieved it and did not need further help.
• An officer was dispatched to a reported gas theft. A 35-year-old Coupeville man reported that between 60 and 80 gallons of fuel had been taken from his boat during the night of June 1-2. The boat was parked in Skyline Marina. The man had no potential suspect information.
Saturday, June 4
• An anonymous caller reported a man had stacked pallets 30 feet high on the back of his pickup truck in the 2000 block of Commercial Avenue, and the caller was concerned that the pallets would fall off. Officers contacted the 44-year-old man, who advised that he had stacked the pallets so high to make it harder for someone to steal them. He said he would not drive with the pallets stacked that high.
Sunday, June 5
• A 47-year-old Anacortes woman requested contact at a local motel regarding a motorhome parked adjacent to the motel. An officer contacted her, and she advised that several guests had complained about the motorhome, its occupants and their behavior. One of the guests reported that the motorhome’s occupants had the guest’s bicycle.
Monday, June 6
• Elsie Mae the sea lion was in traffic on Doon Way. With the assistance of one of her volunteer monitors, she was herded back across Tugboat Park and toward the beach.
• An employee with the Anacortes Parks Department discovered a 27-year-old Mount Vernon man sleeping in an outbuilding at Volunteer Park. He had previously been trespassed from the park in early May. An officer contacted the employee and was directed to where the man had been sleeping. The officer advised the man of the trespass, and he said he did not remember it. The officer placed him under arrest and issued a citation for second-degree trespassing. The officer explained the citation and court date to him, advised him to gather his belongings and not return, and released him from custody.
• An employee at a local coffee shop in the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue called to report that someone had broken into a shed and was possibly still on site. Officers arrived and contacted a 31-year-old Anacortes man in the storage building. Officers found cases of Red Bull, numerous sandwiches, several gallons of milk and other consumables that the man had allegedly attempted to take. Officers arrested the man, and dispatch advised of numerous Anacortes Municipal Court warrants for his arrest. After securing him in a holding cell, officers examined a red bandana that had been removed from his person. It contained drug paraphernalia, a bag containing a brown tarry substance and another bag containing small round blue pills. Officers also discovered a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. He was later charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Tuesday, June 7
• An officer was dispatched to an alarm in the 1200 block of Christianson Road and was advised en route that an employee had located a broken window. The officer spoke to employees and directed them to wait near their vehicles. Officers cleared the building and observed cigarette cartons and miscellaneous coins on the floor. One of the cash register monitors had been knocked over and the till drawer was missing. Officers obtained footage of the person who committed the theft. The investigation continues.
Thursday, June 9
• An officer was dispatched to a reported fraud complaint taking place at an Anacortes store. The store manager, also the reporting party, advised that the store had received a counterfeit $100 bill and wanted to turn it in. The officer contacted the manager, who provided the bill and gave a description of the subject. She advised that the bank had confirmed the bill as fraudulent.
• A 34-year-old Bellingham man advised of a sea otter crossing the road near Ace Hardware and heading into the nearby lumber yard. Officers were unable to locate the sea otter.
• Dispatch received a complaint regarding a suspicious motorcycle near the 3600 block of Portage Lane. An officer responded and located the motorcycle on the ground. Further inspection revealed that the rider had poor kickstand placement and the rain caused the kickstand to sink into the mud. The officer picked up the motorcycle and stood it upright in a safer location and contacted the registered owner via phone. The owner directed the officer to the person he had sold the motorcycle to.
– Anacortes Police Department
