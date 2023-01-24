The Anacortes Police Department responded to 173 calls between Friday, Jan. 13, and Thursday, Jan. 19. These are some of them:
Friday, Jan. 13
• Keys were reported stolen at a business, but the suspect was no longer in the area. An employee said the keys were taken as he assisted a customer. Video footage showed a male taking and concealing the keys. A suspect was later identified, and an officer contacted a man who claimed that he had not intended to steal the keys. Officers arrested him and found the keys in his backpack. The man also had warrants pending. The man signed book-and-release forms and was released with a copy of each.
• There was a report of a missing cat on Rosario Way. A week later, the owner reported that the cat had been found alive and well, locked inside her neighbor’s boat. The cat was returned home.
• There was a report of an unoccupied vehicle parked in the roadway facing the wrong direction on Fidalgo Bay Road. An officer located a green SUV associated with a 54-year-old Marysville man, who the officer found walking up the nearby embankment from the water. He stated that he had been up in a tree taking photos. The man informed the officer that he had taken a prescription narcotic that morning for pain management, and officers informed him that he should not drive due to the totality of the circumstances and the parking job. Officers pushed the vehicle to the shoulder, as it would not start. The man phoned a friend to arrange pickup.
Saturday, Jan. 14
• A man said his propane tank was stolen and the cables cut around 7th Street and R Avenue.
Sunday, Jan. 15
• A storage company owner said someone broke into the premises on South March's Point Road around 8:30 a.m. Security cameras captured a sedan with no license plates pulling into the front parking lot. Nothing was missing, but the padlock and chain had been cut. The officer distributed photos of the suspect and vehicle to law enforcement for identification.
• A wolf sighting was reported in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands. It was determined to likely be a coyote or domestic dog.
• A man reported that his catalytic converter was cut off his motorhome at Summit Park Road.
Monday, Jan. 16
• A grocery store manager reported he had video footage from the previous day showing a couple stealing items from the store. A man left with one cart full of more than $400 worth of tequila, while a woman took a cart full of more than $115 worth of flowers, cheeses and beverages. Images have been distributed to law enforcement for possible suspect identification.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
• A mountain bike was reported stolen on 18th Street.
• A assault was reported on Q Avenue. A woman said that on the previous day, she was intentionally bumped by another woman and believed it had reaggravated a shoulder injury. She wanted to report it for documentation purposes.
• A vehicle prowl was reported on Orchard Avenue. A woman said the vehicle's rear hatch was open when she came outside in the morning. Grocery bags were taken from the car.
• A woman reported that someone egged the front window of her residence.
– Anacortes Police Department
