The Anacortes Police Department responded to 191 calls between Friday, March 17, and Thursday, March 23. These are some of them:
Friday, March 17
• An Anacortes man reported that his car was hit overnight. He believed it was somebody backing out of a business in the 2000 block of Commercial Avenue. Damage was estimated at $1,500.
Saturday, March 18
• Police responded to a camper on fire in the area of 22nd Street and T Avenue. Officers the camper trailer fully engulfed in flames, with the fire seeming to come from the inside of the trailer and burning outward. The camper's owner was not inside. The Anacortes Fire Department extinguished the fire. The owner later denied having left anything on that would ignite the fire.
• A malicious mischief complaint was made in the 1100 block of 37th Street. A woman found the rear hatch window of her vehicle shattered.
• Staff at a store on Christianson Road reported someone drove from the gas pump with the pump still in the vehicle. The manager provided video of a silver sedan pulling up, pumping gas and taking off with the pump attached. The vehicle could be seen jerking back before the driver exited the vehicle, removed the pump and drove away. The damage to the pump housing and components were estimated at $4,000.
• An accidental gunshot to the hand was reported in the 2300 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party, a 22-year-old Anacortes man, told officers that he had been getting ready to clear the firearm, racked it to eject the round, and then failed to check if the magazine was inserted, meaning the gun loaded an additional round. The Anacortes Fire Department transported the man to Skagit Valley Hospital.
Sunday, March 19
• An Anacortes man reported a vehicle prowl in the 200 block of Haddon Road. He said someone had gone through his vehicle overnight, stealing a pair of sunglasses valued at $100. A neighbor’s video camera captured a figure walking down the road toward the vehicle and going out of view before reappearing about four minutes later walking in the other direction.
Monday, March 20
• A woman reportedly walked out of a store with a cart full of groceries and abandoned it in the parking lot. The manager had asked the woman for a receipt, and the woman said, “Oh yeah,” and then walked away. The officer viewed footage and distributed it to officers looking for the woman.
Tuesday, March 21
• An Anacortes man reported a hit-and-run in the 2000 block of Commercial Avenue that caused about $120 in damage to his vehicle.
Wednesday, March 22
• An Anacortes man called to report a hit-and-run that occurred when a vehicle bumped his vehicle as he tried to parallel park downtown. The damage was minimal, but the man said he called because he felt it was inappropriate for the other driver to leave.
Thursday, March 23
• An overnight burglary was reported in the 1300 block of 9th Street. A shed in the back alley had been burglarized, causing almost $600 in damage.
– Anacortes Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.