The Anacortes Police Department responded to 228 calls between Friday, May 5, and Thursday, May 11. These are some of them:
Friday, May 5
• Officers responded to a reported burglary that occurred the previous day. An Anacortes woman said she left the house the morning before and did not notice anything unusual when she returned. She then left again and returned to find the back door of her West Third Street residence and garage open. She did not notice anything missing and could not find any damage. A neighbor reported seeing a woman in the back of the house while the reporting party was gone.
• The Anacortes Parks Department reported graffiti on park structures at Storvik Park, estimating that it would cost about $100 to remove the graffiti.
Saturday, May 6
• An Anacortes man reported that his house had been egged and covered in toilet paper overnight. He said he had been outside his house with his children when two juveniles walked by and began yelling racial slurs at him and his family. That night, someone threw eggs, toilet paper and canned pasta at his residence. The man did not have any suspect information beyond the possibility that the juveniles from the previous day might have been involved.
• An Anacortes woman reported that another woman was breaking into an abandoned house behind her address. Officers responded and found two screens removed from the downstairs windows of the house. Officers could not locate anyone inside the home.
Sunday, May 7
• Officers responded to a reported harassment call in the 2500 block of Commercial Avenue. An Anacortes man reported that someone had harassed and assaulted him and was on-site looking in a mailbox. The man believed that he had been dosed with something by the suspect. The building owner requested that the suspect be trespassed, and the responding officer suggested that the reporting party obtain a no-contact order. The investigation continues.
• Dispatch advised of a domestic violence call on Heart Lake Road. The reporting party advised that his girlfriend punched him. Officers found the girlfriend walking along Heart Lake Road, and she said that an argument had occurred and that she punched him in the face. She was taken into custody for assault.
Monday, May 8
• An Anacortes man reported that he had recently purchased a computer and received a message that it had been hacked after it froze. He called the provided phone number that appeared to be associated with Microsoft, and the person on the phone told him that five Chinese hackers had gained access to his computer and had purchased a subscription to an illicit website. He was advised to withdraw $29,000 from his bank account and transfer it into a different account to prevent the subscription from going through. The reporting party said he provided his home address, phone number, last four digits of his Social Security number and the last four digits of his debit card number. He then realized it was a scam and ceased contact with the individuals. He reached out to his bank, which advised no suspicious activity had occurred on his account. The responding officer suggested the man watch his bank account and credit and referred him to IC3.gov for further reporting.
Tuesday, May 9
• An officer responded to a report of trespassing on 11th Street. A store manager advised that an Anacortes man was in the store in violation of his trespass notice. Dispatch confirmed an active trespass on file for the man. Officers contacted the man and issued a citation for trespassing.
• Officers responded to a local convenience store for a fraud complaint. A woman reportedly purchased a drink and presented what the cashier believed to be a $20 bill. He gave her change, and she left. The clerk then realized that the bill was actually a movie prop that read “for motion picture purposes on both sides.” Another employee accessed surveillance, and the officer took custody of the fake bill and footage.
– Anacortes Police Department
