The Anacortes Police Department responded to 166 calls between Friday, Nov. 11, and Thursday, Nov. 17. These are some of them:
Friday, Nov. 11
• An officer responded to a report from a 31-year-old Guemes Island man stating that his vehicle had been stolen from the Guemes Island Ferry Terminal parking lot. He said he had parked around 5:30 p.m. the previous day and discovered it missing the following day. He signed a motor vehicle theft report. The investigation continues.
• An officer was dispatched to a burglary complaint in the 1100 block of 27th Street. An employee reported that overnight someone had broken into one of the shipping containers on-site and cut a lockbox. The responding officer documented the theft.
• There was a report of an impeccably dressed hitchhiker in the area of R Avenue. An officer contacted him, and he informed the officer that he did not need any assistance.
• Dispatch advised of a cold vehicle prowl in the 3600 block of Portage Lane. The reporting party, a 28-year-old Anacortes man, reported that his wallet containing his cards and identification were taken. He advised the responding officer that he suspected his vehicle was broken into between 2 and 4 p.m. in his driveway. He said the vehicle was not damaged, but the center console and glove compartment were clearly rummaged through. An officer documented the theft, and the reporting party had already contacted his banking institutions to close his cards.
Saturday, Nov. 12
• The reporting party reported three juveniles lighting off ground fireworks in the area of Skyline Way and Cabana Lane. An officer checked the area and couldn’t locate anything. The reporting party called back a second time reporting the same thing, but when officers called back, the reporting party couldn’t be reached.
Sunday, Nov. 13
• An officer was dispatched to a reported animal problem in the 4600 block of Yorkshire Drive. The reporting party, a 32-year-old Anacortes man, reported that his neighbor, a 40-year-old Anacortes man, had a dog that often came onto his property and defecated. He showed the officer video footage of this happening. The officer left an animal complaint notice on the dog owner’s door.
Monday, Nov. 14
• Dispatch advised of a hit-and-run in the Island Health ER parking lot. An officer responded and contacted a security guard. He said he observed a black truck strike another truck in the parking lot. Officers documented the collision and checked security footage.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
• Officers were dispatched to a removal at a local grocery store. The reporting party stated that a subject was playing a violin very loudly and that he had been asked multiple times to leave. Officers arrived and contacted a 24-year-old Kent man, who had a sign asking for money along with his violin. He packed up and agreed to leave. The officer later located him in the parking lot of another local grocery store and issued a trespass notice to him. He signed it, and the manager at the first grocery store signed it as well.
• An officer was dispatched to a report of a possible felony harassment in the 6100 block of Parkside Drive. A 39-year-old Anacortes woman called to report that a 24-year-old Oak Harbor man had threatened to show up at her residence and shoot her, her friend and her other roommates. She advised dispatch that the man was also under the influence of narcotics, and that the previous day he did have a gun. She said she believed he was going to “kill them all this time.” Officers responded to the location, and dispatch advised that he may be in the area, possibly outside the residence. The responding officers approached and checked vehicles parked in the driveway, locating a taxicab approaching carrying the driver with a single male passenger in the rear passenger area. The officer recognized the man as the one mentioned by the reporting party, as the officer had seen his driver’s license photo earlier in the evening on a previous call. The officer observed him apparently telling the cab driver to keep driving and saw him reach for something next to him. The officer was concerned that this was the firearm in question, so the officer took cover and drew his sidearm. The officer announced himself as a police officer and told the driver to stop several times. The car did not stop, continuing westbound on Parkside Drive. Another officer arrived with emergency lights activated. The vehicle stopped when the second officer activated his siren. The passenger complied when officers ordered him to exit the vehicle. When officers patted him down for weapons, they found a fixed-blade dagger knife and a meth pipe. Officers removed the man’s belongings from the cab and could see a sawed-off shotgun in his unsecured backpack. The cab driver said the backpack wasn’t in the cab prior to the man entering it, and the man denied it was his. The shotgun was altered to the point of being unlawful, and the serial number was partially shaved off. The magazine tube was loaded with four shells, with one loaded in the chamber, as well as three additional shells in the side carrier. The safety was off. It was later found that the man had been convicted of second-degree assault, a serious felony, making it unlawful for him to possess a firearm. The man was later transported to Skagit County jail, and charges were later submitted for felony harassment (threats to kill), unlawful possession of firearms, possession of an unlawful firearm, reckless endangerment and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Thursday, Nov. 17
• An 84-year-old Anacortes man advised that the “Welcome to Storvik Park” sign had been ripped down. An officer arrived and found the damaged sign near the southeast corner of the park. It appeared that the posts of the sign had severe water damage and may have broken free as a result of the recent strong winds. The officer could not determine if someone had intentionally damaged the sign.
