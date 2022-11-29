The Anacortes Police Department responded to 173 calls between Friday, Nov. 18, and Thursday, Nov. 24. These are some of them:
Friday, Nov. 18
• A 43-year-old Anacortes woman reported that she left work in the 1000 block of 27th Street and found that her car had been stolen. She said she had gone out to her car earlier and put a turkey in, and that she was not sure if she had locked her car door. She returned to work, and when she left, the car was gone. An officer completed a motor vehicle theft report and sent it to dispatch.
Saturday, Nov. 19
• An employee at a local retail business advised that there had been a break-in to a storage unit on the business property in the 1100 block of O Avenue. The employee stated that a shipping container that served as a storage unit had been broken into and that its padlock was missing. Video surveillance footage showed a suspect taking several items from the container, including motor oil and hand cleaner. The investigation continues.
• An officer was dispatched to contact a 69-year-old Anacortes man regarding a mail theft that had occurred overnight. The officer contacted the man, and he reported finding his mailbox, along with several others, in the open position in the morning. He had been notified that a package containing his prescription asthma inhalers had been delivered but was not there.
• An employee at a local store reported that someone had cut the fuel line to the store’s delivery truck and siphoned fuel from the tank. He believed that about five gallons had been taken. An officer provided the man with a case number.
• A 33-year-old Anacortes woman reported that a vehicle was stolen from her driveway while she was away attending a family event. She advised that her vehicle was locked, and nobody had permission to use it. An officer completed a motor vehicle theft form and faxed it to dispatch, who placed the vehicle in stolen status and broadcasted an attempt-to-locate.
Sunday, Nov. 20
• A local construction site manager called to report that tools were taken at a job site overnight. About $2,700 worth of tools were taken, and about $1,115 in damage was done to the job site. The investigation continues.
• An officer was dispatched to a reported boat theft in the 2900 block of W Avenue. The reporting party reported that a canoe had been taken from the dock he ties it up at. He said the canoe had been secured using a bike lock, which was also missing. An officer checked the area and provided the man with a case number.
Monday, Nov. 21
• A 56-year-old Anacortes woman reported that she went to the home of another 56-year-old Anacortes woman to get back $200 that she had lent to the homeowner. She said she knocked at the door to the house and was yelled at to leave. She refused to leave and demanded the money. The reporting party said she turned around and was about to leave when the homeowner opened the door and grabbed and pushed her. The reporting party said she grabbed a lawn ornament that she fell onto and threw it at the homeowner’s car. She said she left and came straight to the police department. She showed the responding officer a red mark on her upper back that she believed was from the other woman grabbing her. She said she wanted to pursue charges. The officer left to obtain a business card and when she returned to the interview room, the woman pulled her shirt up, revealing two fresh scratches that were not previously observed, apparently caused after she showed the initial scratch. Photographs confirmed that the new scratches had not previously been there and had possibly been caused during or after the interview. The homeowner spoke with another officer and denied having pushed the reporting party. There was damage to the car, and she did not want the other woman charged for it. There was not enough evidence for assault, and the money owed is a civil matter.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Wednesday, Nov. 23
• Dispatch advised of a motor vehicle accident in the 1000 block of Q Avenue. The reporting party advised of a truck laying in a ditch unoccupied. An officer located the SUV in the ditch on the east side of the road. Tire tracks could be seen traveling down to the ditch and up the dirt embankment. The vehicle was not running and was unoccupied. There was a key still in the ignition. Officers searched the area and could not find the owner or any property damage. The vehicle was impounded.
Thursday, Nov. 24
• A 43-year-old Anacortes woman reported that a car had been broken into at her house overnight and had been prowled. The owner reported that he had left his truck unlocked and when he returned, his wallet, sunglasses and garage door opener were missing. He reported that his cards had been used at local gas stations in Anacortes and at multiple locations in Snohomish County. The investigation continues.
– Anacortes Police Department
