The Anacortes Police Department responded to 179 calls between Friday, Oct. 14, and Thursday, Oct. 20. These are some of them:
Friday, Oct. 14
• An Anacortes man contacted dispatch regarding a possible court order violation. He noted that 20 minutes prior, he observed a suspicious male on the camera at his residence on 16th Street. The man said he believed it was a person who is under a no-contact order involving the landlord. The video showed a man wearing a straw hat, sunglasses, trench coat and red shirt walking toward the fence on the property. The reporting party and officers were ultimately unable to positively identify the subject.
Saturday, Oct. 15
• A local business in the 2900 block of T Avenue advised that an employee was viewing security footage and noticed a person approaching parked vehicles in the parking lot. The responding officer had helped a person with a similar description earlier in the day. The officer checked the parking lot and did not see any obvious signs of theft or damage but did see one vehicle’s gas cap cover hanging open. However, the locking cap was still in place.
• An officer saw the subject in the previous case parked at a closed business on Christianson Road. The officer noted that the vehicle was parked next to a work truck registered to a local business. The officer stayed out of view of the subject and saw a red gas can on the ground with a hose running from the can into the fuel tank of the work truck. The officer continued around the truck and noticed the suspect, a 28-year-old Lake Stevens man, sitting in the driver’s seat. When the officer contacted him, the man reportedly said, “I know I got caught stealing gas.” He denied stealing fuel at other locations around town. The officer arrested the man and tried to contact the business but reached voicemail. The officer released the man from custody and had him replace the gasoline he had siphoned. The officer told him to expect a citation in the mail.
• The owner of a business on Commercial Avenue reported that he saw a male damaging equipment on his camera system. The man caused about $1,200 in damage to a coin box on the business’s self-serve equipment. The officer noted that the man appeared to be the same as two previous cases. The investigation continues.
Sunday, Oct. 16
• A woman was seen taking items out of a donation bin in town. The reporting party said the woman left with a man in a pickup truck. The reporting party followed the vehicle to T Avenue, where it parked near motorhomes parked there. Officers contacted an Anacortes woman who admitted taking the items and gave them back. She said she thought that if the items were outside of the box, you could take them. The responding officer returned them to the donation bin.
Monday, Oct. 17
• An Anacortes man reported he was performing a walk-around of his semi truck and noticed that someone cut his cargo tie-down strap, loosened the tie-down chain and stole a cargo tarp.
• A man was reported as revving his truck engine and nearly striking a vehicle at a local espresso stand. Officers responded and found a man in the truck with the windows down and the music loud. The officer contacted the driver and found him possibly asleep with several open beer cans in the center console. The 25-year-old Texas man fumbled with the shifter and opened the driver-side door as the truck began rolling backward, apparently in neutral. It appeared that the man had struck a light post, though he denied hitting it. He refused field sobriety testing and was ultimately arrested and served with a search warrant for his blood.
• An employee at a local tavern requested removal of an intoxicated person who was belligerent and refused to leave after being cut off. The owners wanted him trespassed. In the process, officers learned of active warrants, so he was booked into the Skagit County jail.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
• An Anacortes woman reported that the catalytic converter was stolen from her company van. She advised that the last time she drove the van was on Oct. 15. She advised that her sister had seen a tool next to the van the following day, but they didn’t think anything of it. When the owner went to drive the van the following day, it made a loud sound, indicating that the catalytic converter was gone.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
• A local car dealership called to report a cold vehicle prowl overnight, stating that a pickup truck had its steering column damaged. An officer was told that even if the subject had managed to start the truck, it had no transmission. There was no damage to the door and no signs of forced entry.
• An Oregon man reported that his car was stolen from a local parking lot. The officer could not locate the vehicle and subsequently completed a motor vehicle theft report. The officer took the man to a business in town so he could make arrangements to get home.
• An Anacortes woman reported that her vehicle was stolen from a local parking lot, where she had left it on Oct. 17. The responding officer completed a motor vehicle theft report.
Thursday, Oct. 20
• An Anacortes woman reported that someone went into her shed and took a toolbox containing various vehicle maintenance tools.
– Anacortes Police Department
