The Anacortes Police Department responded to 183 cases between Friday, Oct. 7, and Thursday, Oct. 13. These are some of them:
Friday, Oct. 7
• A 46-year-old Anacortes man reported that an unknown man tried to enter his tent at a local campground. He said the man left but could be heard walking around in the woods. Officers contacted the reporting party and his girlfriend. He said that another man had tried to open his tent, stating that it belonged to him. While speaking with the reporting party, the responding officer heard movement in the woods south of the campsite. The officer walked called out to the subject, who responded. The officer then went into the forest to talk to the subject, later identified as a 64-year-old Oak Harbor man. He said he had been staying at the park for several days with his wife. However, officers confirmed he was not supposed to be with her due to a no-contact order. Officers arrested him and later took him to jail.
Saturday, Oct. 8
• An officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of 19th Street and L Avenue. A man in a white truck reportedly was watching people at the high school homecoming dance through binoculars. The reporting party told the officer that he had approached the man, who claimed to be a police officer and had produced a small badge from his pocket. He claimed he had a child at the dance and was making sure they were safe. Officers found no truck in the area, but the APD increased patrols around Anacortes High School and advised the school resource officer of the call.
Sunday, Oct. 9
• A Seattle man reported that a friend had her Apple AirPods stolen from an Anacortes motel. The friend said she left them in their room before they left for the San Juan Islands, and using a location app on her phone, she determined that they were still at the motel. But the front desk said via phone that they had not been turned in, and the housekeeper said she had not seen them. The reporting party said she would see if they register at another location.
Monday, Oct. 10
• An Anacortes man reported that his car was taken from his driveway overnight in the 3900 block of S Avenue. He told an officer that he had recently filled his tank and was unsure if he locked the car.
• In three separate instances over the week, anonymous callers made threats to Anacortes High School and Cap Sante High School. These threats were made using text-to-voice technology to prevent identification via voice. In each instance, police worked closely with the Anacortes School District to search the schools and ensure the safety of students and staff within, and in each instance, the threats were determined to be unfounded. The investigation is ongoing.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
• An Anacortes woman reported that her cell phone was stolen at an Anacortes bar where she works. She said she left her phone on the counter while cleaning, and it disappeared. She tracked it to Burlington and then later to I Avenue off 41st Street. The occupant of the house denied taking the phone. The investigation continues.
• An Anacortes man reported that his flatbed trailer was missing its ramp. He showed an officer the trailer and said that when he checked it, he found that its padlock had been cut and the ramps for the trailer had been taken. He did not know how long the lock had been cut. He estimated that the ramps cost about $60.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
• A Lopez Island man reported that four teenagers had stolen something from an Anacortes store about 15 minutes earlier and that a female ran yelling after the car. He noted that the teens appeared to be laughing as they drove away. The store owner said the teens entered the store and purchased items and then remained in the parking lot. Video surveillance showed the vehicle repark, and then the driver covering the license plate. They returned to the store and requested to use the phone, and while her back was turned, the woman said she heard a loud crash and then observed items on the counter in disarray. She saw the juveniles hurry out of the store. She said she did not initially see them steal anything but later saw on video that they had taken a vape pen. An officer later identified the driver of the vehicle and spoke with his mother. The investigation continues.
Thursday, Oct. 13
• A 29-year-old Anacortes woman called and reported that one of her bicycles was missing from her home, having recovered another from the middle of the street. She said it had been taken in the past 20 minutes. The responding officer checked but could not find the bicycle.
– Anacortes Police Department
