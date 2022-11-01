The Anacortes Police Department responded to 187 calls between Friday, Oct. 21, and Thursday, Oct. 27. These are some of them:
Friday, Oct. 21
• An Anacortes man reported that he may have dropped his wallet while walking on the Tommy Thompson Trail or while in the parking lot of Island Health. His debit card had been used in Anacortes and Mount Vernon, but his banking institutions declined the transactions, and he did not incur a loss. He was able to provide a list of places where the card was used and declined. The investigation continues.
Saturday, Oct. 22
• The Anacortes Community Outreach team went to the 2800 block of T Avenue and contacted the owner of a pickup, an Anacortes man. The team observed a large amount of garbage including a propane tank, two coolers, a rake, general garbage and a dog bed on the city street. The man has been repeatedly warned about the garbage around his vehicle. The team gave him 30 minutes to clean up, as a garbage truck would be coming to clean up anything left. The man cleaned up the area and placed some items in the truck. An officer completed a criminal citation for littering to be issued via summons due to the garbage needing to be cleaned up by the city. Officers issued a total of five citations for littering on Oct. 22.
Sunday, Oct. 23
• The manager of a local grocery store reported that an Anacortes man who had been trespassed from the store had just been in the store and left. The manager said surveillance footage showed him taking cookies and putting them in his pocket. Because the man had been trespassed, the theft constituted a burglary. The investigation continues.
Monday, Oct. 24
• An Anacortes woman reported that her car had been taken from the 2500 block of M Avenue overnight. She provided the plate and estimated value, and she informed the responding officer that she had parked her vehicle in the garage at about 9 p.m. the previous night and that the garage door had not been left open. The other resident of the address, an Anacortes man, said another vehicle had been rummaged through, along with a work truck parked on the side of the residence. The officer faxed a motor vehicle theft form to dispatch; dispatch subsequently broadcasted an attempt-to-locate.
• Dispatch advised of a fight between two men and advised that one was on the ground bleeding from his head after being pushed to the ground. Officers found the victim in an ambulance being evaluated by Anacortes Fire Department medics. The]Anacortes man had blood dripping down his face and appeared to have a cut on the back of his head. He said he did not recognize the suspect. The officer checked surveillance footage in the area of the alleged assault and saw a potential suspect, but the actual assault was not captured. The injured man said the altercation started when the suspect’s small dog had defecated on the sidewalk and the man confronted the suspect, telling him to pick up after his dog. The suspect reportedly threatened to rub the man’s face in the dog poop. The injured man said he told the man he had a gun, though he did not actually have one. He did not remember what happened after that. The officer informed the supect that he should not threaten to shoot people, as threats to kill could be a felony offense. The injured man said he did not want to pursue charges and that he did not want anything further from the police.
• There was a report of a dead pigeon on the ground in the 3900 block of Broadview Drive. A bald eagle removed the pigeon prior to the responding officer arriving.
• An officer responded to a welfare check that turned into a domestic violence incident in the 1100 block of 34th Street. The 43-year-old Mount Vernon man advised that a woman had stolen his vehicle and rammed it into another vehicle. He advised that both vehicles were his and that the 29-year-old Sedro-Woolley woman was his ex-girlfriend. He said she and an associated male had fled the scene. The officer arrived and observed the reporting party, who had run after the other subjects but lost sight of them. He advised that the woman had taken his SUV sometime overnight without permission. He said he found the woman and her new boyfriend in the vehicle in the 1000 block of 34th Street. He said he got out and called 911, and demanded they get out of the vehicle. He said the woman put the vehicle in drive and hit his truck, damaging both vehicles. He said he wanted the woman charged. Charges are pending for theft of a motor vehicle (domestic violence), second-degree malicious mischief (domestic violence) and unattended hit-and run (domestic violence).
Tuesday, Oct. 25
• An officer was dispatched to a welfare check at a local marina. Security was out with a van with a subject sleeping inside and they request the subject be trespassed. An officer arrived and spoke with security officers. They contacted the man, identified as an Anacortes man. He said he was waiting for a friend to arrive by boat. Officers provided him with a trespass notice. He left the property.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
• Dispatch was contacted about a man lying on the ground in the area of Commercial Avenue and Highway 20 Spur. APD and AFD responded and contacted the man, who noted that it was not an emergency and that he was just trying to get to the casino. An officer provided him with a courtesy transport.
• A woman reported a cold burglary that occurred at her residence in the 800 block of 35th Street. She said she had left her residence and returned to find that someone had entered through a window, moved furniture, rifled through her belongings and stolen her laptop. An officer found the front window open and found personal items in disarray, as well as dirt on the floor potentially from a suspect. The officer conducted a foot patrol of the area and could not find anyone.
Thursday, Oct. 27
• An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of 30th Street. The reporting party advised that a woman was sleeping in the bushes in the parking lot. She wanted the woman trespassed. The officer contacted the woman and talked to her about how she could not sleep on private property and gave her a trespass notice.
– Anacortes Police Department
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.