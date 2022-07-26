The Anacortes Police Department responded to 191 calls between Friday, July 15, and Thursday, July 21. These are some them:
Friday, July 15
• A 20-year-old Anacortes man reported that someone kept ringing his doorbell around 2 a.m., and a friend had advised that they had seen a “shady van nearby.” Officers checked the area and could not locate anyone, or a shady van. The reporting party suspected kids were doorbell ditching.
• An Anacortes man advised that he had seen a hit-and-run collision downtown in the 300 block of Commercial Avenue. He said he witnessed a grey pickup truck leave northbound on O Avenue after hitting a parked car. The front driver-side bumper of the car had been damaged. The reporting party stated that the suspect vehicle had been parked next to the vehicle it hit. He said the vehicle went to exit its parking spot and turned too quickly, resulting in the collision. The driver then accelerated out of the collision, causing additional damage. The responding officers contacted witnesses and checked the surrounding area for further witnesses and cameras. There are currently no suspects or leads.
Saturday, July 16
• An Anacortes woman was unhappy that someone had placed a grey sweater over her DoorDash car roof tent. The sweater was disposed of, and there was no damage to the car or tent.
• An Anacortes man said a garden shed had been broken into and a pressure washer had been stolen from a garden shed in the 1300th block of 9th street. Officers contacted people on-site where they saw that the shed door had been ripped off its hinges and a padlock was still holding the doors together. They estimated that the pressure washer cost about $400, while the damage to the shed would cost about $300 to repair.
• An officer was dispatched to a theft at a store in the 900 block of 11th Street. An employee advised that she had video of a theft that happened about 10 minutes prior. The video showed a man leaving the store with a shopping cart full of items. The officer saw the man taking crackers, pastries, drinks, personal hygiene items and possibly a mask. The officer obtained video of the theft.
Sunday, July 17
• There was a report of an incoherent male lying on the sidewalk near 35th Street and M Avenue. Officers responded and saw medics checking on him. He was identified as a 43-year-old Mount Vernon man and transported to Island Health.
Tuesday, July 19
• An Anacortes woman reported an argument taking place near a restaurant on Commercial Avenue. Officers responded and contacted several males, one of whom claimed that he had been punched in the face, but he did not want to report the matter and asked officers to leave.
• Officers were sent to the 2000 block of Q Avenue regarding the theft of patio furniture. The reporting party showed officers that his fenced patio was outfitted with matching patio furniture, and he said he noticed that one of his chairs was missing earlier in the morning. As he was talking to officers, he noticed the chair through the kitchen window on the patio of the unit around the corner from him. The officers retrieved the chair, and it appeared that someone had used it to sit on the patio of an unoccupied unit.
Wednesday, July 20
• An Anacortes man reported a theft in the 1800 block of 36th Street. He found that his vehicles’ gas caps were open, and there appeared to be a small amount of gas on the ground. He said he had just topped off both vehicles’ tanks. He checked the tanks and determined that about one gallon had been taken between the two vehicles. Officers checked the neighbors’ homes for cameras; the investigation continues.
Thursday, July 21
• An Anacortes restaurant reported that a theft occurred when a man ordered about $105 worth of food and didn’t pay after eating. Officers received digital images of the suspect, who was identified as a 25-year-old Anacortes man after he was located and booked into Skagit County jail the next day.
• Dispatch advised of a suspicious man who left an Anacortes grocery store about 30 minutes prior to the call. The manager said a man in his late 20s or early 30s had been harassing a female employee, and the store wanted him trespassed. The manager said the man was outside drinking wine and eating potato salad with his hands. Officers found the La Conner man, who had been the subject of several earlier APD calls that day. He had moved to the Anacortes skate park, and officers advised that he needed to find a ride home. The responding officer trespassed the man and provided him a courtesy transport back to La Conner.
– Anacortes Police Department
