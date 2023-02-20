Cloudy skies and drizzles didn't stop the few dozen people from the Anacortes Police Department's Dash and Splash from finishing up their 5K run and dipping into Fidalgo Bay Saturday, Feb. 18.
The annual event, which has been held as a virtual event the past few years, helps raise money for the Special Olympics of Washington.
"It feels fantastic" to be back in person, organizer and APD officer Janet Wilson said Saturday.
She and other organizers set a goal of $5,000 this year. Before the plunge, totals were already estimated at more than $6,000, with more coming in, she said.
Participants could take part in the "Dash" portion, a 5K through town, or the "Splash" portion, a plunge into the bay.
A costume contest also meant a pack of sharks (the women's team from the Sedro Woolley Police Department) took part, as did a group of fantastical creatures (Anacortes library staff promoting the library's upcoming Fantasy Day). A few Anacortes-based Special Olympics participants also took part in the race and the plunge.
During the event, Pike the Polar Bea welcomed participants, supported with high fives and hugs and oversaw the plunge.
Raffle prizes ranged from a puzzle to gift cards at area businesses. Some prizes were left over from the 2020 event that was canceled, and some were donated recently, Wilson said.
The Special Olympics of Washington polar plunge events only take place in two other cities, though there used to be smaller places that participated, Wilson said.
Now, they are only in Seattle and Tri-Cities. The organization allowed Anacortes to keep going because it has such enthusiastic volunteers and active participation, she said.
This year, the plunge took place during a three-day weekend, so some participants who normally stop by couldn't, she said. But there were new faces.
Wilson said she looks forward to seeing the event grow.
The Anacortes event is dedicated to the memory of Deputy Anne Jackson of the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, who was killed in the line of duty on Sept. 2, 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.