The school year ended last week with many students leaving the Anacortes School District forever and others preparing to move up to a new grade.
Also leaving school for the last time was Travis Dotzauer, the district’s first school resource officer. After seven years working at the Anacortes middle and high schools — two more than planned because of the pandemic — Dotzauer will be an Anacortes Police Department patrol officer.
Taking his place at the schools this fall is officer Jordan Kellington.
Both have a long history with working youths and jumped at the chance to take the position.
Dotzauer worked in juvenile rehabilitation just out of college and served in several positions with youths before joining the Anacortes Police Department 14 years ago.
“When the opportunity came up to be working with kids again, … it was an easy decision,” he said, especially because he has students in the district and his wife is a teacher.
For Kellington, an SRO spot was always the goal.
In high school, he struck up a friendship with the school resource officer in his district. That officer’s influence led him to become a police officer.
While working at juvenile court and waiting for the birth of his daughter, Kellington’s boss asked him to consider Anacortes.
The department here fit everything he wanted and seemed like a great fit. During the interview, the administration asked where he wanted to be in five years. He said he wanted to be a school resource officer. That was four years ago.
The position is co-funded by the police department and Anacortes School District, Police Chief Dave Floyd said. The cost split varies by month. This summer, the department pays the officer’s entire salary, Floyd said. The school district pitches in when school is open.
The position came out of former Mayor Laurie Gere’s community task force, which showed that drug activity among youths, along with security at schools, was a big concern, Floyd said.
When Dotzauer became the first SRO, calls about students to dispatch dropped significantly, Floyd said.
The position comes down to connections, Dotzauer said. It’s a collaborative position that works with everyone to help students get the best outcomes they can.
“This is one more piece we can give these kids … to help them through good times and difficult times, and really send our kids out into the world as best as we can,” he said.
Dotzauer said he aimed to get to know the students and stay in tune with what was happening, and being there for seven years allowed him to connect with students from middle school through high school.
“What a wonderful thing that is,” he said.
To prepare for the position, Kellington has gone through some advanced training and shadowed Dotzauer for a few days. He said he saw that connection in play on campus, with students checking in with Dotzauer throughout the day.
Students sometimes share things with a school resource officer that they won’t with other adults, Kellington said. This gives them another trusted adult to go to when needed.
Kellington’s time working in juvenile court showed him how much help just listening to kids can be.
“You’ll see them again, and they’ll be so excited to tell you what they’ve done, even if they had a difficult time getting there,” he said.
The school resource officer takes a proactive approach to head off problems before they happen, Floyd siad.
“If we can prevent the problem before it occurs, that’s a win for everybody,” the chief said.
Superintendent Justin Irish said in an email that he is looking forward to continuing the program next year.
“Officer Kellington … will be a great partner as we continue to provide safety education and planning, assist students and families in providing social service resources, and build relationships between schools, parents, and APD,” Irish wrote.
The police department purposely wanted to change the SRO after five or so years, partly because Anacortes is a small department. It’s important to offer variety and chances to all officers to advance and try out new skills, Floyd said.
“Having a change of pace is not only good for keeping (officers) engaged, but it gives them different experiences in their career,” he said.
When an officer applies for the position, there is an in-depth interview process that includes feedback from school staff and students, Dotzauer said.
In the future, Floyd said he hopes to expand the program with full-time officers at both schools, plus extra support for the elementary schools. For now, the one officer will continue being at both secondary schools, where the most calls come in.
Dotzauer stayed at the schools through the pandemic and until his son graduated this June.
As he reflected back on his years with the district, Dotzauer recalled dressing up in themed apparel for assemblies, participating in lip dubs and going to football games.
He also worked with the schools on improving safety protocols.
What stands out for him is seeing a young person turn their life around and succeed and knowing that he played a part in that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.