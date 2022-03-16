Old bulletproof vests that have been taking up space in a storage area at the Anacortes Police Department are now going to help keep people in Ukraine safe.
When a ballistic vest, designed to protect its wearer from handgun fire or other objects flying at them at high speeds, reach an expiration date set by the manufacturer, they can no longer be worn by law enforcement.
They become essentially worthless, but they can’t just be dropped in the garbage, Capt. Chris Fuller said, because they shouldn’t end up in the wrong hands.
Fuller was going through the police department’s storage area when he found several expired vests, in great condition but unusable based on insurance and workplace policies.
As he was going through the vests, he got an email from a group of law enforcement leaders gathering expired vests and helmets, cold weather gear and other items to send to Ukraine.
The Anacortes department is sending about 60 old vests. About 30 of those are wearable as vests, and panels from the others can be used to block windows or provide protection in other ways.
The vests are made of Kevlar, with a front panel and back panel.
They aren’t going to work against major weapons, but they are going to help protect people when it comes to flying shrapnel or other dangerous items, Fuller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.