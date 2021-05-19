Anacortes Police have recently made contact with around half a dozen people who were living in RVs near T and R Avenues.
Police Capt. Dave Floyd estimates three to four of them are currently in “more ideal conditions” after being connected with resources via the Anacortes Family Center.
“Contrary to what many people believe, most of the people I’ve seen there are locals,” he said.
Floyd cited a decision in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which requires that alternatives must be presented before enforcement action can be taken against people experiencing homelessness.
Most of the people don’t have much income and citations would only worsen their situation, he said. Still, enforcement is possible if people refuse alternatives presented.
Anacortes police have “had some success” in getting individuals to fill out forms to see what services they are eligible for, based on their health, employability and other factors.
“We cannot force someone to get help,” Floyd said.
The increase in reports of parked RVs may simply be due to increased outdoor activity in the area, especially with more boating activity in the marina and the fact that the RVs were near each other and thus more visible, but the current economy may also play a role.
Police also heard concerns about a tent on private property near the skate park on R Avenue.
The property owner was informed, and “No Trespassing” signs were put up. The individual was assisted and connected with the Anacortes Family Center, Floyd said.
Last week, the city had an interdepartmental meeting regarding issues around people experiencing homelessness and is researching ways to help solve them.
Mayor Laurie Gere could not be reached for comment by press time.
