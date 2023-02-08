The Anacortes Police Department is moving forward with an unmanned aerial vehicle, or drone, purchase thanks to a grant from Marathon Petroleum Corp.
Some residents opposed the program and purchase, saying they didn't think the government should partner with a private corporation to help fund the program.
Police Chief Dave Floyd said the drone would have been useful in several cases in recent years, including one where some told police he was intoxicated and armed and then hid in the wooded area near the high school. The man was a suspect in an armed robbery case a week earlier, Floyd said.
Police had to call in nearby agencies to bring their drones to the area to help find the man. Their arrival took more than an hour, Floyd said.
In another case, police responded to calls about a body in the surf near Washington Park. The body was too far out to reach from land but in too shallow of an area to be reached by boat. A drone would have helped the police know more about the situation, Floyd said.
The grant from Marathon totals $25,000 to help with the purchase of the drone and training of staff.
Wim Houpermans said that he thought accepting the donation opened up the city to what could become a slippery slope of "repaying the favor."
Other commenters also questioned the connection, as well as what the police would do with the drones.
Funds should not be going to further militarization of our small police force, Rochelle Kealoha said.
Evan Saxton said many examples given by the chief were actually fire calls, so there is no need for the police to buy the extra equipment.
Brian Wetcher had questions about the type of drones that the city purchases. He suggests a drone that has thermal imaging. That could help if something were to happen in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands, possibly providing data that could help stop a fire before it becomes serious, he said.
Council member Ryan Walters said he doesn't think there's a problem with accepting the donation.
Marathon gives to many different organizations, including the Family Center and the Anacortes School District, council member Christine Cleland-McGrath said. There is no reason to suspect this gift was awarded in hope of special favors.
Walters said he wants to make sure the Police Department writes out policies and procedures, which then come to the City Council, to govern the use of the drone.
Then, Walters said he trusts the police to follow those procedures.
Council member Carolyn Moulton opposed the acceptance of the money and the purchase of the drone. She said the process should have included more time for discussion and public discussion. Even if these drones aren't to be used for public surveillance, there are questions that should be answered before the city moves forward.
The acceptance of the money and the move forward with the purchase was approved by the remaining City Council members, except for Bruce McDougall, who was not at the meeting.
Four members of the APD have already received FAA licenses so they can move forward with more training to pilot the drone, Floyd said.
