The Anacortes City Council adopted an updated Maritime Strategic Plan at its joint meeting Monday with the Port of Anacortes commission.
The Maritime Strategic Plan, initially adopted in 2019, aims to promote and expand a sustainable maritime economy in Anacortes and Skagit County while preserving the maritime culture of Anacortes. The strategic plan was developed based on input from citizen stakeholders, city and port staff and members of the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County.
The strategic plan is not a binding document, nor a precise roadmap for action, said Jon Petrich, a commissioner for the Port of Anacortes. It is more of a reminder of the city and Port’s shared vision and goals.
Goals include building public support, engagement and involvement for a thriving Anacortes maritime sector, positioning Anacortes as the Pacific Northwest’s center for the emerging future maritime industry, establishing Anacortes as a state-wide and national center for maritime workforce development, education, and research and development, and establishing Anacortes as a regional and international destination for marine-related tourism.
The port and city “have the same goals. … We’re all about economic growth in our city and stability, we’re about sustaining environmental practices in our community, and we’re about social concerns — like workforce housing,” said Bonnie Bowers, president of the Port of Anacortes. “When I look at this document through the eyes of those three things, I’m excited that we’ve met so many of those goals already in small ways … and big ways.”
Since adoption of the plan, the city, port, Anacortes Chamber of Commerce and the EDASC have used it as a guiding document when considering projects involving waterfront access, maritime business locations, business expansions and development of new zoning regulations, said Don Measamer, city director of planning, community and economic development.
The strategic plan also helps shape conversations with business owners potentially interested in expanding or locating in town. Outcomes include construction of a local boat ramp, and a 200-ton travel lift, Measamer said.
The city, port, chamber and EDASC reviewed the 2018 Anacortes Maritime Strategic Plan and presented an updated draft plan at the joint meeting. It provided status updates to progress on achieving maritime goals, such as the promotion of new summer sailing and paddling programs to increase interest in marine recreation. It also projected work moving forward, such as the replacement of T Dock.
“We’re a maritime community, and we’re doing lots and lots of things together to try and create family-wage jobs,” said Dan Worra, the port’s executive director. “… I really appreciate this opportunity for both our two organizations to get together to highlight to the public all the work that we’re doing behind the scenes.”
Council member Ryan Walters suggested formatting improvements and the identification of priorities, such as housing, in next year’s Maritime Strategic Plan document.
“Ultimately I think we would benefit from having a really professional document that we can hand to a business considering setting up shop here to demonstrate that we have our ducks in a row,” Walters said.
