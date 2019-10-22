The Anacortes Port Commission voted unanimously Oct. 17 to purchase about 4.1 acres of heavy manufacturing land on south March Point.
The seller is T. Bailey Inc., a manufacturer of fuel and water tanks. The expected closing date is Nov. 1, according to the port.
Located on Bartholomew Road, the property is the port’s first acquisition of land zoned for heavy manufacturing. The site’s assessed value is $2.3 million, and the appraised value is $2.9 million, according to the port district. The port’s accepted offer of $3.35 million includes nine bridge cranes, also known as overhead cranes, ranging in capacity from 5 to 13.5 tons.
The site has three warehouse buildings and a modular office building and is located south of the Shell Puget Sound Refinery. It abuts the BNSF rail corridor, though no spur serves the property.
“It can potentially can be rented out to individuals needing to use those buildings, it could be for people helping out in the turnaround at Shell, it can be used for new businesses, it can supplement our Marine Terminal,” Port Executive Director Dan Worra said at the Oct. 17 Port Commission meeting. “There’s lots of different uses that could be valuable to the port.”
The port has contemplated this purchase since March and discussed the property in detail over the course of several commission study sessions and the meetings of Sept. 19 and Oct. 3. Port consultants conducted an appraisal, an environmental site assessment and a critical area reconnaissance, and also met with senior Skagit County staff to ensure potential uses would likely be approved.
Port Commissioner John Pope spoke in favor of the purchase.
“It is strictly an industrial area and suitable for heavy industry clients of the port,” he said. “We like to keep our heavy industry on March’s Point and our residences in town. It’s a relationship that’s worked well for this town for many, many years.”
The Port of Anacortes now owns Cap Sante Marina, Anacortes Airport, the Marine Terminal, the O Avenue Laydown Area, the March Point heavy manufacturing site, and numerous commercial properties.
The port’s proposed 2020 budget forecasts $17.8 million in operating revenues and $15.1 million in operating expenses, for a year-end balance of $2.75 million. Depreciation of $2.17 million brings the year-end balance drops to $576,544, but grants for environmental and capital projects push the bottom line back up to $4.5 million.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.