Anacortes Port Commissioner Joe Verdoes and Port Executive Director Dan Worra will develop a draft resolution proposing an increase in commissioners’ compensation for consideration at the Aug. 15 meeting.
Two of five commissioners — Ken Goodwin and John Petrich — were absent from the July 18 meeting, and the others said they felt the issue should involve discussion by the full commission before going forward. The issue was first raised in April.
Commissioners currently receive $285 a month and a per diem of $128 for attending port meetings and functions. According to commissioners Verdoes and John Pope, commissioners in similarly sized port districts, such as Olympia, receive $600 a month.
Pope said higher compensation could ultimately help strengthen the commission by ensuring that working people with valuable input can participate.
“That might mean you get a younger commission, which I think is a good thing, and you might also get a more diverse commission, which I think is a good thing,” he said.
Commission President Kathy Pittis is a former port employee, retiring after serving in various director roles there. Goodwin is a retired retail store owner and CPA, Petrich is a vessel operator, Pope is a retired engineer and Verdoes is a commercial fisherman.
The port district was created by voters for the purpose of economic development and jobs creation.
The port owns Anacortes Airport, Cap Sante Marina, the Marine Terminal, Seafarers Memorial Park and several commercial properties. It also owns the land leased by Washington State Ferries for the Anacortes ferry landing and terminal.
The port is home to businesses that provide 1,110 jobs, according to Worra.
Pittis, Pope and Verdoes indicated they preferred raising the monthly compensation but not the per diem.
“Say I want to come in and spend some time with Dan (Worra) or with (operations director) John (Dumas), I like the ability to be able to do that and be very free with that, no one ever questioning if I’m doing that because I wanted the information or if I was just looking for an extra per diem, because that’s not the case,” Pittis said. “I don’t believe that’s the case with anyone on the commission. I just don’t want that questioned.”
Verdoes said of raising the per diem: “I’d prefer to just go with a straightforward salary, to say, ‘This is what’s par with other port districts’ and go with a moderate raise to par with other ports our size.”
