The streets of Anacortes were filled with color Saturday for the first Anacortes Pride parade.
Community members decked out in bright rainbow prints lined both sides of Commercial Avenue, some wearing capes, some waving flags and others with beads around their necks or colorful wigs.
Almost 100 people had walked with the Anacortes Pride group during last year’s Fourth of July parade, so board Chairperson Shaunie McLeod said she expected a good turnout, but she wasn’t prepared for just how many people showed up.
Thirty-two groups signed up to walk in the parade, each bringing with them people to carry banners, pass out candy, wave and cheer. McLeod estimated between 300 and 500 people walked, which didn’t include the hundreds who stood in support along the side of the street to cheer on the parade members.
After the parade, the crowd headed to Causland Park for more festivities, where artisans and vendors set up pride-themed booths featuring a variety of goods. The rainbow-clad crowd filled up the park amphitheater to watch a talent show featuring performances from area LGBTQ+ people and allies.
Ideas are already brewing for next year, McLeod said.
“I think the community has spoken, and it is needed,” she said. “We’ve got enthusiasm, and we’ve got momentum, and we absolutely are going to move forward with this.”
City Council member Anthony Young, who attended the event with his husband, said he loved seeing such a big turnout. Members of this community need to make sure their voices are being heard, which is what they were doing at this event, he said.
When the call came out to show pride in Anacortes, “you rallied,” he told the crowd.
June is officially Pride Month for the first time in Anacortes, as approved recently by all seven City Council members.
“Each of the City Council members said why they are supporting pride, which means they are supporting you,” Young said.
LGBTQ+ people pay taxes, work here and have children in the school system. They are just as important as anyone else in this town, he said.
“You are making this possible, making sure everyone has a seat at the table,” he told the crowd. “I’ve never been more encouraged.”
Also fighting for those rights are PFLAG of Skagit, McLeod said. The organization, which now goes only by the acronym that originally meant Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, fights for the LGBTQ+ population with everything from books for youths to elder advocacy, she said.
PFLAG representatives served as the grand marshals of the parade for their “unwavering care and service to our community, never backing down from a fight that needs our voice and making our community better for all of us,” McLeod said.
The organization helped McLeod as she and others formed Anacortes Pride. About a year ago, spurred by close family members who had come out, McLeod put out an inquiry on social media. The answer was quick and clear that the community wanted this, McLeod said.
The group is an official nonprofit, and this pride event was its first big undertaking.
“Seeing this area filled and seeing all the smiles on faces, it’s incredible,” McLeod said of the crowd at Causland Park.
The event was full of joy, but that wasn’t a guarantee.
Earlier in the week, someone from Oak Harbor posted on social media about the violence planned for the people in the Anacortes Pride parade and event.
On Friday, June 17, the Oak Harbor Police Department and Island County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler Dinsmoor, 27, on a felony warrant for civil rights malicious harassment with a hate crimes enhancement.
Several other organizations lent resources and teamwork to the investigation, according to the Oak Harbor Police Department. Those organizations included Homeland Security Investigations, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, Anacortes Police Department, Everett Police Department, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Custom and Border Patrol Air and Marine Operations, Oak Harbor Fire Department, North Whidbey Fire Department, Island County Department of Emergency Management and ICOM 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.