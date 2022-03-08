...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
STEAM kits with synthesizers that allow students to make their own music are available now at the library. Any student in the Anacortes School District can check out library material, including any of the STEAM activity kits.
Briana Alzola / Anacortes American
Elementary students in Anacortes now have their own library cards
Many students are sporting a new item – a library card.
Last week, 20 students came in and used their brand-new library cards, up from the average of 4-5 students a day.
Students in elementary school received brand-new cards last week, with their name and library-issued ID number on the back. Many of the families received the new cards during parent-teacher conferences and came right in to use them, Librarian Diana Farnsworth said.
Many of them had never been in the library before, she said.
The new cards continue a partnership between the library and the Anacortes School District, Farnsworth said.
Each elementary school student can use their new card to check out any type of materials, including STEAM take-home kits and electronic resources. Students in middle and high school are able to use their district-issued ID cards or ID numbers to check out all items.
Their ID numbers can be scanned or punched into the self-checkout machines just like any other library card, Farnsworth said.
It also gets them access to Hoopla, an online resource for movies, TV shows, magazines, ebooks and audiobooks. The service is open to everyone, but each card is limited to 10 items from Hoopla a month. That used to be five, but when the pandemic started, the Library Foundation increased their funding to allow for 10 items per month for all, including the student cards (not previously included).
It’s been a great way to get more resources to people, Farnsworth said.
Those increases are sticking around and schools are taking notice. One teacher assigned her whole class a book, because she knew they all had free and instant access to it on Hoopla, Farnsworth said.
The library is also hosting new STEAM kits for teens. The kits offer teens the chance to complete some hands-on activities that put the A (art) in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math), Farnsworth said.
One allows them to complete stop-motion films, complete with small figures and a green screen, with just their smartphone. A small tripod is included, as are all other supplies, except for the phone she said.
The other kit contains synthesizers, which will allow the teens checking them out to create their own music, Farnsworth said.
The kits are available to check out just like any other library item and students can use their student cards to do so, she said. Some kits with more expensive equipment require a parental permission form.
