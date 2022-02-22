The City of Anacortes recently made changes to its Critical Area Ordinance thanks to an agreement with area nonprofit Evergreen Islands.

The city reached a partial settlement agreement with the nonprofit during a meeting on Feb. 14.

The focus of Evergreen Islands is “monitoring and supporting the responsible enforcement of local, state, and national laws that protect the environment, specifically the environmental protections contained in municipal comprehensive plans and policies, municipal and county shoreline programs, the Washington State Growth Management Act (GMA), the Washington State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA), the Washington State Shoreline Management Act (SMA), Federal Water Pollution Control Act, and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA),” according to its website.

The nonprofit and Ian Munce challenged the city’s Critical Areas Ordinance, asking for rewrites and changes to multiple parts of it, according to City Attorney Darcy Swetnam.

There is no financial component to the agreement.

The city consolidated the appeals from the group and the individual and agreed to four of the 10 requested changes to the code.

The remainder go before the Growth Management Hearings Board Appeal. Those results should be back before the end of March, Swetnam said.

Most of the changes so far have been about tweaking language or removing portions of the code. The city deleted a portion of the stream relocation section of the code, and reduced buffers around streams.

There was another portion of the ordinance that included incorrect numbers about category 3 wetlands. Those have been updated, Swetnam said.

Though changes were made to the code through the agreement, they will also go to the Planning Commission and then the City Council to continue on the official process, she said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.