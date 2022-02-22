...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For
the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 5 PM PST this afternoon.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Anacortes reaches deal with Evergreen Islands on critical area ordinance
The City of Anacortes recently made changes to its Critical Area Ordinance thanks to an agreement with area nonprofit Evergreen Islands.
The city reached a partial settlement agreement with the nonprofit during a meeting on Feb. 14.
The focus of Evergreen Islands is “monitoring and supporting the responsible enforcement of local, state, and national laws that protect the environment, specifically the environmental protections contained in municipal comprehensive plans and policies, municipal and county shoreline programs, the Washington State Growth Management Act (GMA), the Washington State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA), the Washington State Shoreline Management Act (SMA), Federal Water Pollution Control Act, and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA),” according to its website.
The nonprofit and Ian Munce challenged the city’s Critical Areas Ordinance, asking for rewrites and changes to multiple parts of it, according to City Attorney Darcy Swetnam.
There is no financial component to the agreement.
The city consolidated the appeals from the group and the individual and agreed to four of the 10 requested changes to the code.
The remainder go before the Growth Management Hearings Board Appeal. Those results should be back before the end of March, Swetnam said.
Most of the changes so far have been about tweaking language or removing portions of the code. The city deleted a portion of the stream relocation section of the code, and reduced buffers around streams.
There was another portion of the ordinance that included incorrect numbers about category 3 wetlands. Those have been updated, Swetnam said.
Though changes were made to the code through the agreement, they will also go to the Planning Commission and then the City Council to continue on the official process, she said.
