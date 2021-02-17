The COVID-19 pandemic may have stifled the local economy, but it hasn’t tarnished Anacortes’s desirability as a place to buy a home.
Some 444 homes were sold in Anacortes in 2020, almost matching the 450 homes sold in pre-pandemic 2019, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. The median closing price was $550,000, far surpassing 2019’s $484,425.
Real estate sales were off to a healthy start in January, surpassing in most categories pre-pandemic January 2020, according to the Northwest MLS, which tracks real estate data in Western Washington.
There were 29 new listings in January, down from 32 in the previous January; and there were 29 total active listings, down from 52. Pending sales, closed sales and median sales price were up. Twenty-four homes were sold in January compared to 20 in January 2020; sales were pending on 38, up from 35. The median closing price was $579,950, up from $524,068 the prior January.
“I’ve been talking to the Anacortes American about real estate for four years, and I said at the time that I thought Anacortes was one of the best-value communities,” said James Young, director of the Runstad Center for Real Estate Studies at the University of Washington. “There’s been a lot of activity those four years, and low interest rates and the ability of people to work from home (during the pandemic) only sped up the trends.”
Several factors are driving home sales in Anacortes.
• Relative affordability: Profits from home sales in communities like Seattle and Gig Harbor are often enough to put a sizable down payment on a larger home here.
“It makes a place like Anacortes really popular,” Young said. “You’ve got a lifestyle alternative that’s hard to beat: It’s a seaside community with a vibrant main street and a working waterfront. It’s a beautiful place to be year-round. Except for this week, it’s fairly temperate.”
• Supply vs. demand: By spring 2020, a pandemic-induced decline in active listings led demand to exceed supply. That drove prices up.
• Remote work: By summer, the real estate market started seeing the influence of buyers who could work from home or decided on early retirement, Young said.
• Low interest rates: The average interest rate Feb. 10 on a fixed-rate 30-year mortgage was 2.97%, on a 15-year mortgage 2.38%, according to the comparison service Bankrate.com.
Home prices here remain challenging for first-time buyers.
The median household income in Anacortes, according to the U.S. Census’s American Community Survey, is $71,844. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the average American spends nearly 33% of their money on a monthly mortgage payment. For the median household income in Anacortes, that is $1,975 a month.
Young said fixer-uppers can be an avenue to ownership for first-time homebuyers, though such homes are becoming scarce.
“The only thing that’s going to solve the problem of affordability is supply,” he said. “You’re going to have to expand the land you can work with, or you have to build higher density. And you want to build higher density to scale, and that’s going to be a tough order.”
