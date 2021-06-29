Anacortes receives chlorine after regional shortage

The City of Anacortes now has enough chlorine on hand to ease concerns about having ample treated water for its customers.
As of Tuesday morning, the city estimated that it had a 45-day supply for its water treatment plant and a 78-day supply for its wastewater treatment plant. Another order from Hasa, Inc., the regular supplier, is tentatively scheduled for next week, Nicole Tesch, administrative manager of Public Works, said in an email.
The city received sodium hypochlorite (chlorine) late Wednesday and early Thursday of last week.
That “put the water treatment plant at an above-average level and the wastewater treatment plant at near full capacity,” a release states.
On Thursday, June 17, the city announced that due to a widespread shortage of chlorine, a supplier had notified Anacortes that it could not fulfill its order. That led the city to warn water customers that conservation may be needed since the city only had a 10-day supply on-hand at the time.
Water customers include not only Anacortes, but also Oak Harbor, NAS Whidbey, La Conner and the two oil refineries at March Point.
Part of the shortage occurred because a chlorine plant in Longview had malfunctioned earlier this month, but that situation appears to be resolved.
The City of Anacortes now has enough chlorine on hand to ease concerns about having ample treated water for its customers.
As of Tuesday morning, the city estimated that it had a 45-day supply for its water treatment plant and a 78-day supply for its wastewater treatment plant. Another order from Hasa, Inc., the regular supplier, is tentatively scheduled for next week, Nicole Tesch, administrative manager of Public Works, said in an email.
The city received sodium hypochlorite (chlorine) late Wednesday and early Thursday of last week.
That “put the water treatment plant at an above-average level and the wastewater treatment plant at near full capacity,” a release states.
On Thursday, June 17, the city announced that due to a widespread shortage of chlorine, a supplier had notified Anacortes that it could not fulfill its order. That led the city to warn water customers that conservation may be needed since the city only had a 10-day supply on-hand at the time.
Water customers include not only Anacortes, but also Oak Harbor, NAS Whidbey, La Conner and the two oil refineries at March Point.
Part of the shortage occurred because a chlorine plant in Longview had malfunctioned earlier this month, but that situation appears to be resolved.
The Westlake Chemical plant in Longview, Washington, resumed operation after finding a replacement transformer, The Associated Press reported on June 25.
Meanwhile the city thanked city residents for voluntary conservation efforts and Shell Puget Sound and Marathon refineries for their help in securing alternate chlorine supplies during an emergency.
“Our refinery team members have great relationships with a number of suppliers and contractors such as Univar and Lynden Logistics who were able to quickly respond to the supply shortage,” James Tangaro, manager of the Marathon Refinery, stated in the press release.
Shell Puget Sound Refinery worked with LTI Trucking Services in helping to identify additional options.
“Continuing to operate the refinery safely, and serving as a good neighbor and community partner are our top priorities,” Shell Puget Sound General Manager John White said in a release.
The council unanimously voted Monday to declare an emergency and waive state competitive bidding rights for the purchase of the emergency supplies of chlorine.
“If there is any way we could continue to have a little more cushion when it comes to our supplies if something like this happens again, we’d have more time on our hands,” Councilmember Christine Cleland McGrath noted during the discussion. “Thank goodness it worked out as it did.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.