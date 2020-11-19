Climbing cases of COVID-19 in Anacortes and the surrounding areas mean the Anacortes School District is returning to a fully remote model for all students.
Students will stay in their hybrid in-person model until Tuesday, Nov. 24. On Wednesday, Nov. 25, they will return to at-home schooling until at least Jan. 11.
That includes students in special education who have been receiving at-school learning since the beginning of the school year.
According to District Superintendent Justin Irish, there have been no outbreaks at the schools, but Anacortes is currently at high risk for new cases.
“This is an incredibly sad and disappointing decision,” he said in a statement from the district. “All of us would like students to return to more in-person learning, but we must and will follow the guidance of our local public health officials.”
Anacortes had 47 new cases between Nov. 5 and 18, a rate of 204 cases per 100,000 people.
Reopening can happen, according to guidance from the county Health Department, when cases are between 25 and 75 per 100,000 for all of Skagit County.
More families are starting to isolate and self-quarantine, which means teachers at the elementary level are struggling to handle both in-person and at-home learners at the same time.
Staff members are also staying home to quarantine or because their own health is at risk, according to the district.
“The surge in cases locally is greatly impacting our ability to keep our building even minimally staffed,” Mount Erie Elementary Principal Kevin Schwartz said in a release. “More of our staff are having to take time off to care for their own quarantined families, and our substitute pool is also limited for the same reasons.”
So the district is stepping back, according to the statement.
“Our teachers, and all our staff, want children back in our buildings. We know that students learn better in person,” Erin Gibson, Anacortes High School teacher and Anacortes Educators Association president, said in the release. “We are committed to collaborating with the district to ensure success for our students, even in this remote environment.”
The district will continue to operate its weekly meal pick-up and drop-off program. Meals are available for all children under the age of 18 at no cost. Meals must be ordered the week prior to pick-up and are dropped off on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
To sign up, and see the pick up locations and menus, visit www.asd103.org/departments_and_programs/food_and_nutrition_services.
