A new set of goals and performance outcomes will help guide the Anacortes School Board and the staff at the Anacortes School District for the next five years after the board approved its new Strategic Plan.
The plan, last set in 2017, offers a five-year look at what the board wants to see happen with the district. Each set of goals and key performance outcomes falls under one of the district’s four main pillars: quality instruction and curriculum, partnerships, social-emotional learning and stewardship. The pillars sit on a base of equity, which is the core of all the work at the district, according to district staff.
“The new Strategic Plan is built on the quality work done by the community, staff, and students during the last update in 2017,” Jennie Beltramini, board president, said in a statement from the district. “We have enhanced the plan to ensure that the goals are measurable and meet the shifting needs of our students, staff, and families.”
The board approved the new strategic plan on Aug. 11.
For quality instruction and curriculum, the district wants to recruit and retain top-quality staff, provide an equitable access to curriculum in the arts, career and technical education and electives for well-rounded students and help all students graduate ready for their next steps.
In the partnership pillar, some of the goals include establishing communication with internal and external stakeholders, ensure resources to help with college and career readiness and have partnership that “will improve the quality and coherence of PreK-12 learning opportunities,” according to the plan.
Under social-emotional learning, the district lists goals as developing a systematic way to make sure all professionals in the district receive the support and learning they need to support students’ social-emotional learning and “develop a systematic approach for student leadership and participation in activities.”
The stewardship pillar focuses on finances, with goals like renewing local levies to support operations, technology and safety, to maintain a long-term facilities plan and remove barriers so that all students can participate in activities.
Learn more at www.asd103.org/District/21-Strategic-Plan.html.
