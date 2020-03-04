Justin Irish, who will take over as Anacortes School District superintendent July 1, says his approach in his career has been to make sure people feel valued and heard.
Irish had a rocky road on his way to his career in education, even facing expulsion from high school at age 15.
He said he was a teen who was struggling with his identity and bored with his school work. He didn’t have a single adult he was connected with in his district and no one who reached out to see how he was doing. He acted out to deal with his feelings. He ended up in the assistant superintendent’s office, where he was told he would be kicked out of school.
He and his family appealed, and the superintendent told Irish he could come back to school, but his family instead decided to send him to Green River Community College.
That turned out to be a great decision for Irish, who started studying and found himself in education classes.
“I was figuring out what I wanted to do with my life, and I kept getting drawn back to the classroom,” Irish said. “I thought ‘I could do it better.’”
So he went into teaching, then served as an elementary school principal. He kept working his way up and currently holds the position of assistant superintendent of schools in the Edmonds School District.
The goal with each step boils down to three words, Irish told a group of community members at a forum interview. He wants to make sure people feel seen, valued and heard.
He became a teacher to make sure students felt that way. Then, he became a principal to make sure the teachers felt that way. Then, he became a district leader to make sure principals felt that way, Irish said.
The goal is always to make sure everyone feels like they have a place at the school district, from the youngest student to the veteran leaders. That way, learning is done in a positive, impactful way.
Irish has been a part of several programs to bring in students who feel like outsiders. It’s important to bring those students to the table, especially those who may not feel like they are being represented, he said.
When it comes to what he’ll do in Anacortes, Irish said he needs to get into the district and be ready to listen and learn. The only way to figure out what’s working and what isn’t is to talk to as many people as possible, he said.
Irish also talked about how much support he wants to give teachers, who do the heavy work in the district.
“We have to put our arms and love around teachers,” Irish said.
Irish said he is very happy with his job in Edmonds and doesn’t want to be a superintendent just to be a superintendent.
He only applied for one superintendent position this year — in Anacortes. He described himself as a “place-based leader” and said he is so impressed with the community support of the Anacortes schools and with the work being done here.
“I’m very intentional about what I want, and I want to serve this community,” he said.
During his forum last week with community members, Irish spoke about several of his passions, including art, travel and the outdoors. The latter is one of the reasons he was drawn to Anacortes, because of its beautiful outdoor areas.
He also loves that Anacortes community members are such big supporters of the schools. He met with some community leaders, and it made him excited about what could happen here.
“Let’s partner, and let’s create change,” he said.
The superintendent search process started in May, when current Superintendent Mark Wenzel announced he would be taking a job next school year at an international school in Singapore.
Board members Bobbilynn Hogge and Marilyn Hanesworth met with several search firms and chose Northwest Leadership Associates, which held community and school forums and surveys to find out what people wanted in a new superintendent.
The job was posted in November and closed in early February.
The board interviewed seven finalists, then narrowed it to three. Those three men spent a full day each in the district, touring schools, meeting with all the principals, talking to students and engaging in a community forum.
Community members, staff and students submitted comments to the board with their opinions, and the board used that information, plus their own interviews, to choose the new superintendent.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.