Some changes are coming to the format of the Anacortes School District board meetings.
The School Board’s evening meetings will continue to be simultaneously held in person and via Zoom, but study sessions, site visits, board retreats and small group discussions and conversations with staff will be held in person only. The format of those less formal meetings are not conducive to video conferencing, according to the district.
The state recently removed the emergency conditions for the Open Public Meetings Act that required public bodies to hold virtual meetings during the pandemic now that gatherings are no longer limited.
The School Board will continue to broadcast the evening business meetings, which is where votes are taken, according to the district.
“We know it is convenient for our community to be able to tune in remotely to listen and watch the board’s work,” said Board President Jennie Beltramini. “We hope this accommodation will meet the needs of our community and continue to promote transparency and accountability for our work.”
The district is also making technological improvements to make sure the sound quality is improved, according to staff. The district ordered new microphones earlier in the school year, but supply chain issues delayed them. They are expected to be in place for the June 16 meeting.
Public comment is only accepted in person at the evening business meetings. Anyone needing special accommodations should contact the superintendent’s office at least two days before the meeting at schoolboard@asd103.org.
