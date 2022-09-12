The Anacortes School District is looking at changes to its landscaping as it works to cut back on costs moving forward.
The landscaping, particularly at Anacortes High School, takes a lot of maintenance. Community members have expressed concerns that care has been inadequate.
The grounds crew is coming up with an action plan, according to the district.
"A lot of landscaping was added during the construction of the high school, and a large portion of it is very labor intensive to maintain," the release states. "During the first year, the flower beds were maintained by the contractor in accordance with the original contract and warranty. The cost of continuing this contract for grounds maintenance at the high school was prohibitive financially.
"While we have greatly appreciated the volunteers that have helped do some weeding, we know that volunteers are not a regular or long-term solution."
The grounds crew is just two people who take care of AHS and the grounds at all other district schools, in what amounts to about 60 acres, according to the district. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the district should have one staff person per 20 acres, the release states.
"Unfortunately, due to a tight budget this year and budget reductions next year, we will not be able to add any new employees to this crew," the release states.
