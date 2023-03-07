Anacortes Middle School / District office

Anacortes Middle School is also home to the Anacortes School District office.

 File photo

The Anacortes School District continues to look at its enrollment numbers and how they will affect the budget as it looks to make cuts for the 2023-24 school year.

The district is expected to trim $3.5 million from the budget for the coming school year as a result of declining enrollment, changes in the Legislature about how money is collected and an end to extra funding that came during the COVID-19 pandemic.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.