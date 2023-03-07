The Anacortes School District continues to look at its enrollment numbers and how they will affect the budget as it looks to make cuts for the 2023-24 school year.
The district is expected to trim $3.5 million from the budget for the coming school year as a result of declining enrollment, changes in the Legislature about how money is collected and an end to extra funding that came during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Districts receive government funding based on enrollment. The district will end this school year with more students than expected, which may ease funding problems, though there are still major cuts to be made, district Finance Director Mike Sullivan told the Anacortes School Board in late February.
A Budget Advisory Committee has been going through the budget to give the district recommendations on where to cut. The final committee meeting, open to the public, is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in the Anacortes High School library.
The district will host a town hall to talk about final cuts with parents, staff and the community at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, in the AHS commons.
Any reductions that affect staffing for next year must be made by May 15 due to contract deadlines, Superintendent Justin Irish said last week.
The goal is to make decisions much earlier so people losing their jobs have time to pursue new ones, he said. He expects some cuts to be announced in the next few weeks.
All employees will feel the impacts in some way, either through job loss, reduced hours or extra work to cover because of reduced staffing, Irish said.
Early cuts already announced came from the district office. Cutting support staff has a big impact, but the goal is to keep a strong classroom environment as the priority, he said.
Some good news is that enrollment for the current year is slightly higher than previously projected, Sullivan said. As it stands, the district has 30 more students than expected at the start of the year.
"As we look at these numbers, we can see where we need to make reductions next year," Sullivan said.
The district has seen a roughly 1% decrease in enrollment each year for the past several years, a result of both a declining birth rate and a high cost of living in Anacortes. If families cannot afford to live here, schools have fewer students, Irish said.
About 200 students left during the COVID-19 pandemic, with parents choosing to keep them at home or move them to another district. That includes students who would have been in kindergarten or first grade when the pandemic started and their parents kept them home for an extra year, instead of putting them in virtual school.
About 72 of those students have come back, Sullivan said.
