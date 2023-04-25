Anacortes School District

The parking lot of Anacortes Middle School, home of the  Anacortes School District office, was empty in this July 2020 photo as officials worked on a strategy for educating children during a pandemic. (File Photo)

 Colette Weeks / Skagit Valley Herald

As the school year continues, the Anacortes School District is looking at cutting more employees and updating policies as it faces a multimillion-dollar shortfall.

The School Board on April 20 unanimously approved a resolution that will allow the district to cut up to three certificated staff members, a group that includes teachers.


