As the school year continues, the Anacortes School District is looking at cutting more employees and updating policies as it faces a multimillion-dollar shortfall.
The School Board on April 20 unanimously approved a resolution that will allow the district to cut up to three certificated staff members, a group that includes teachers.
The district is also looking at cuts to classified staff members, such as para-educators, administrators said last week.
All staffing decisions must be made and announced by May 15, as required by law, Superintendent Justin Irish said at the board meeting last week.
Once staffing decisions are finalized, the district will move on to its final wave of cuts to clubs, athletics and other programs that don't fall under required education.
A town hall about the budget problems and cuts is from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the Anacortes High School commons.
Proposed cuts that remain are estimated at $1.2 million, District Executive Director of Finance and Operations Mike Sullivan said at the meeting. That is all the proposed cuts but not all will be made, as school leaders weigh in about what options are realistic and what just won't work, Irish said.
This process to balance the budget started last year. A variety of factors meant the district needed to remove about $4 million in expense from its roughly $45 million budget. Employee costs make up about 88% of that budget, making it impossible to avoid some staff cuts, Sullivan said.
The goal from the beginning has been to keep cuts out of the classroom when possible to reduce the impact on kids, Irish said.
The shortfall, facing districts across the state, is coming from a variety of sources that include drops in enrollment and changes to state funding.
Enrollment in the Anacortes School District has traditionally dropped about 1% per year, with a bigger drop during the 2020-21 school year during the COVID-19 pandemic. That trend will likely continue, as incoming kindergarteners are lower in number than the number of students who are graduating, Sullivan said.
Anacortes saw some improvement in numbers, which will help. There are 2,456 full-time equivalent students at the School District this year, up from 2,412 last year, Sullivan said. Originally, the district expected to fall to 2,387 students for this year.
Numbers are still fluctuating as collective bargaining agreements and inflation numbers are still in flux. But the increased enrollment and other factors mean officials estimate the total number to cut is between $3.2 million and $3.7 million.
The district has already made several rounds of cuts.
November reductions included three members of the technology staff, a human resources office program assistant and one district office administrative assistant. The district also reduced the number of days using its contracted technology integration coordinator.
In February, the district announced cuts for the 2023-24 school year that include a district administrator and an administrative assistant. Another administrator will see reduced hours, Irish said.
As a part of balancing this budget, the district is also looking at policies across the organization. One of those is about facility use.
It's important that the community can use these spaces, like the gyms and Brodniak Hall, but it's also important that doesn't happen at a loss to the district financially, Irish said.
A fee schedule will now charge some fees to community groups that are using the facilities to help cover the costs of utilities and staff time. Use of Brodniak Hall, for example, could carry a fee of $10 an hour in addition to its normal rental fees with the new plan, to help cover the additional electricity that comes with running all the equipment.
These proposed changes would make sure the district breaks even on costs, Maintenance Supervisor Andy Wilken said at the meeting.
The changes also include an annual registration charge for most groups, rather than a per-event registration charge, sets facility availability at one hour after the end of the school day and covers other incurred costs, like custodial and food service staff.
A copy of the proposed changes are available at www.asd103.org/District/news.
Residents can comment on the changes until May 5 through Sullivan at 360-503-1213 or masullivan@asd103.org.
The School Board is expected to read over a proposed policy on May 18, with final approval scheduled for June 15.
