Anacortes School District students will soon have new choices for how they study math, science and advanced courses.
District administrators spent the past several months discussing optional curriculum adjustments.
Assistant Superintendent Becky Clifford and Director of Teaching and Learning Angie Miller led several committees made up of families, teachers and community members. Results were presented to the School Board on Feb. 17.
Some small changes are happening now, but most will take time and more research to implement, Clifford said.
For example, more study is needed for the Highly Capable Program in kindergarten through eighth grade.
The data show that different ways of testing into the program are needed, as well as more support, she said.
“We have a one-size-fits-all approach right now,” Clifford said.
Students who are advanced at humanities and language arts, but not at math, should be able to find the classes that work for them, she said.
The idea behind the changes is to be able to provide a continuum of services that give students resources to be successful throughout their years with the district.
Parents and stakeholders have agreed to be in an advisory group about this Highly Capable Program through the spring and fall, Miller said. By the end of next winter, there should be more plans in place for the following school year, she said.
Jennie Beltramini, a School Board member, said she appreciates looking at all the grades and how they could feed into one another. It’s important to keep pathways going and offering students a chance to use them, she said.
School Board member Marilyn Hanesworth said the district needs to make sure it is meeting the needs of each student at each stage of their education.
When it comes to math, committee members had a lot of concerns that they weren’t able to really dig into what is happening in math pathways at the middle school level and that they were able to focus only on high school.
“There is unfinished work, and without that, we can’t see the full picture,” Clifford said.
Still, there are changes that can start at the High School to open more opportunities for students now, with more to come next year at the middle school, she said.
At the high school, administrators are talking about letting students double up on classes, with two of their class periods dedicated to math, as a way to accelerate their learning. That would allow them to take four years of math classes in three years.
It will also mean realignment of the high school schedule, Clifford said.
More research into work at the middle school will be conducted over the next month or so, then Clifford and Miller will bring more recommendations for education at that level.
“I don’t know what we will be presenting to you,” she said.
In science, Anacortes students study Next Generation Science Standards, a program adopted by the state in 2013. The district is making sure its pathways are all aligned to that set of standards, Clifford said.
That is in the works now, as educators are working to offer a new set of classes and presenting biology classes to students as freshmen. Several new options will be offered to upperclassmen as a way for them to seek out more specialized science classes, Clifford said.
Taking biology a year early will give ninth-graders a strong start and give students a better chance to make it through all the standards, Miller said.
Hanesworth voiced some concern as the district is considering offering the chance to double up on both science and math classes for its high school students. While those double courses would be offered at different times during the students’ attendance at Anacortes High School, it may be too much for some.
“I worry that the students who double up on math may also want to double up on science,” she said. “They may feel pressure to take on too much.”
She worries that electives will get left behind.
