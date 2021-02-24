Superintendent Justin Irish has seen a lot of ups and downs in his seven months at the helm of the Anacortes School District. Last week, he outlined what the district has been doing to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic and bring students back to school.
His entry to the district was far from normal, he said during his State of the District update last week. He gave the talk first at the Chamber of Commerce meeting and then at the School Board meeting later that day.
“I have learned more about health and responding to a health pandemic than I ever thought I would,” Irish said of his first several months in his position.
Normally, a new superintendent would be getting to know the staff, seeing the strengths of the district and study out ways to improve, he said.
While that has been happening, to some extent, he’s also had to hit the ground running and create new ways of doing things from scratch. This situation was new for everyone, so staff had to work to keep up with ever-changing regulations, case numbers and guidance from the state.
Still, Irish said he’s very pleased about what the staff has accomplished. Not only did they set up a new online-only school in just three months, as of Monday, but all students had also returned to the school buildings for part of the week.
Anacortes is one of the few districts in the state that can say that, Irish said.
“We have some incredible community partners,” Irish said of working with the staff unions and county health officials.
Since students came back, first in November for a few weeks, and then starting again in January, zero cases have been traced back to contact at the schools, Irish said. School protocols are working and are keeping students and staff safe, Irish said.
The district board and leadership team normally set goals for the year that focus on improvements and moving forward, Irish said. Goals this year relate to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping students engaged.
One goal is to have at least 88% of students with two or fewer absences unless they are sick. The 88% number is based on statistics for an average year, Irish said.
“We are really close to meeting that goal, even with current circumstances,” he said.
The district is also looking to improve equitable outcomes for students who are struggling. There are noticeable and expected achievement gaps based on several factors, including family income, race and student needs for special support services, Irish said.
The district is also facing challenges with declining enrollment, including 130 fewer students than planned for the year. That means the district is losing more than $1 million in state funding, even though costs are up.
Budget cuts will be required, Irish said.
Marta McClintock, director of the Anacortes Schools Foundation, also gave an update about that organization’s efforts this year.
The group brought in more than $32,000 through the Shell Fun Run this year and has been using it for teacher grants, to purchase supplies and generally help with costs associated with the pandemic.
It has also been making science-to-go kits for elementary students and will work with the Anacortes Arts Festival to create art-to-go kits.
The foundation is preparing to give out more than $250,000 this year, McClintock said.
The window of application for those scholarships opens March 15.
The foundation also provides support for programs like the summer IMPACT program, which helps students who may need a little extra help before advancing to the next grade. That program will be especially important this year, as some students have struggled with remote learning.
