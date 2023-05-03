With rising costs and some state help, the Anacortes School District is honing in on exactly how much it needs to cut before the next school year starts.
Superintendent Justin Irish and district Director of Finance and Operations Mike Sullivan met with community members at a budget town hall last week.
Districts across the state are facing similar issues, Irish said.
What started as a projected $2.6 million in cuts at the end of last year has increased and fallen over time as the district finalized its enrollment numbers and the state made legislative changes. At one point, the district expected to need $4 million removed from a $45 million budget.
There are some changes still coming that will affect the final number. The district is currently negotiating with its union groups. By law, decisions on cuts need to be made by May 15 as contracts renew.
After that, cuts will only come to athletics and activities, both of which are funded by local tax levy dollars rather than state funding.
The issues requiring the cuts include dropping enrollment (about 1% per year for several years), the end to federal money that started during the COVID-19 pandemic and increased costs of goods and services. Recently, the district found that its insurance payment is going up by 24%, or $134,000.
The district has a lot of highly experienced teachers, which is great for students but costs more, Irish said. The state has approved an experience factor of 4% for the Anacortes School District because of the teachers' high experience level. That means the state is contributing $580,000 that the school wasn't previously getting, Irish said.
"This is a huge win for Anacortes," he said.
Generally, the state provides enough money for about 80% of each staff member in the district, Irish and Sullivan said at the town hall. It's up to the district to cover the rest. Anything outside of the classrooms, such as sports and activities, are covered completely by outside funds, mainly the local tax levy.
Athletics at the high school cost almost $900,000, for example, Irish said. None of that money comes from the state.
Right now, about 56% of the budget comes from the state to fund basic education, Sullivan said. Another 16% comes from the state to fund programs like special education. Federal funds amount to about 6.3% and are used, in part, to cover the free and reduced lunch program. About 17% is from a local levy to fund programming and costs. That levy is currently capped per student and cannot be increased, Sullivan said.
Other funds come from grants, donations and a levy that voters passed to pay specifically for technology.
State funds just don't cover everything, Irish said.
Without a local levy, athletics, arts and music would go away, he said. The district would have bigger classes, fewer teachers and less counseling support.
So far, the budget cuts have been to district office staff and through attrition. When a dispatch trainer left the district, for example, the district did not fill the position. It also made cuts like dropping the issues of the Pride newsletter from four to three and cutting its birth-to-3 program, which is operated now by state agencies. It also is doing away with non-local trips and requiring sports teams to pay for things outside of their normal season.
The School Board recently approved cutting three certificated staff out of about 130. Irish said he thinks that can be handled through attrition and not renewing some contracts that aren't guaranteed annually.
For budget information, visit asd103.org/District/Department/26-Finance.
