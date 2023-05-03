Anacortes School District

The parking lot of Anacortes Middle School, home of the  Anacortes School District office, was empty in this July 2020 photo as officials worked on a strategy for educating children during a pandemic. (File Photo)

 Colette Weeks / Skagit Valley Herald

With rising costs and some state help, the Anacortes School District is honing in on exactly how much it needs to cut before the next school year starts.

Superintendent Justin Irish and district Director of Finance and Operations Mike Sullivan met with community members at a budget town hall last week.


Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.