The Anacortes School District is highlighting its work with community partnerships in its most recent School Board pillar report.
District staff checks in with the board multiple times throughout the year about the pillars (or primary areas of focus) set by the district's Strategic Plan.
The pillars are Quality Instruction and Curriculum, Social-Emotional Learning, Stewardship and Partnerships.
This month, the district focused on Partnerships. Staff presented it at the Jan. 19 School Board meeting.
"Research shows that strong connections between schools and families lead to increased student learning," the report states. "We celebrate family and community engagement as an essential component of our mission of success for all students. We are committed to accountability to the community for its support of local schools."
Staff went through the different goals set and what's been done this school year.
For example, to improve community partnerships for social-emotional learning and mental health services for students, the assistant superintendent is meeting regularly with leadership at Island Health to look at program implementation and share ideas for future growth.
This year, the Island Health mental health program at the School District includes small group therapy sessions and individual therapy.
"This approach increases the number of students served and creates a proactive approach to issues that are trending prior to students requiring one-to-one therapy," the report states. "This program change was a result of information ascertained from the monthly meeting, communication with students and families and the input of school leadership."
The district is also working on a way to collect qualitative data for gathering feedback from families, staff and students. At first, the focus is students, Superintendent Justin Irish said at the meeting. It is also collecting a lot of feedback about budget cuts, with a committee focusing on the cuts and another town hall about the budget at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Anacortes High School commons.
Java with Justin is a way to reach out to community members and has been successful, Irish said.
The district is also working with the Anacortes Police Department, Anacortes Fire Department and other partners to make sure the district's Emergency Operation Plan is in place and everyone is trained to make sure the students stay as safe as possible.
Ongoing discussions mean more updated policies, Irish said.
The district is working to train all of its leadership team on that emergency plan.
"Developed, published, and implemented an Emergency Operations Plan, which includes internal protocols such as school threats, fire, earthquake, flooding/tsunami, and volcanic eruption," the report states. "The plan also includes procedures for school bus collisions, chemical lab spills, gas leaks, power outages, telephone/internet outages, HVAC system failures, and inclement weather. Furthermore, the plan addresses harassment, intimidation, and bullying; drugs; weapons; assault; vandalism; suicide and suicide prevention; and missing child."
