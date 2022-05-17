...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 5 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western
Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Anacortes School District honors Woolsey with Brodniak Award
Annette Woolsey is this year’s winner of the Brodniak Award for Cultural Arts Education.
Woolsey earned the award “for her decades of advocacy, funding, and support of the arts both in the schools and the greater community,” according to the Anacortes School District.
She was director of Anacortes Youth Arts from 1992-1997, board member of the Anacortes Arts Festival, member of the ASD Cultural Education Committee and the Education Committee at the Museum of Northwest Art (MoNA). She sat on the board of ArtsEd WA, formerly known as Washington Alliance for Arts Education, for 10 years. She was a board member of Fidalgo DanceWorks for 15 years and helped fund special arts projects in schools and projects linking students with Syrian refugees through poetry and art. Woosley serves on the jazz committee funded by the Manieri Endowment to the city.
In Woolsey’s nomination, former recipient of the Brodniak Award Sherry Chavers talked about Woolsey’s advocacy for art and support of youth arts.
“She has a passionate belief that children need art to be fully realized and to express themselves creatively,” Chavers wrote. “… She deserves this because of her fierce and long-lasting commitment to the arts and the youth of Anacortes School District.”
Woolsey gave credit to the teachers and artists who helped students gain access to what art has to offer.
“It’s been a joy to see young people in our community, often students who are struggling in other areas, blossom and grow through the arts,” she said in a statement.
The Walter A. Brodniak Cultural Education Award was created in 1977 upon Brodniak’s retirement as superintendent of the Anacortes School District. The award is given each spring to a person or organization who made an outstanding contribution to the cultural arts in the district during the school year.
Woolsey will be recognized at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the School Board meeting at the Anacortes High School library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.