Both Anacortes School District replacement levies are passing tonight.
The district placed Proposition 1 (replacement of the Educational Programs and Operations Levy) and Proposition 2 (replacement of the Levy for Technology and Capital Improvements) on the ballot for the special election Feb. 8.
These both replace previous levies that are expiring.
With only 100 votes left to count countywide, Proposition 1 is passing with 4,215 yes votes (64%) to 2,365 no votes (36%). Proposition 2 is passing with 4,190 yes votes (64%) to 2,396 no votes (36%).
So far, the Skagit County Auditor’s Office has tallied 16,170 votes across the county, with an estimated 100 ballots remaining. The next ballot count is at 4 p.m. Thursday.
The educational programs and operations levy is set at a rate of $93 per $100,000 in assessed value and is expected to bring in about $7.4 million in 2023. For a $500,000 home, that would be about $465 a year.
The technology and capital levy is at a rate of $35 per $100,000 in assessed value and is expected to bring in $2.8 million next year. That amounts to about $175 a year for a $500,000 home.
Both levies go to fund services that are not funded by money from the state. Of the revenues from the 2020-21 school year, about 21% of the $42.3 million came from local levies, according to the district. That money paid for portions of the staff costs, utilities costs and maintenance costs for the district. It also helped fund special education, transportation and food services.
Extracurricular activities, like clubs and the arts, use levy funding.
