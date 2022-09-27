The Anacortes School District is working through a multimonth process to analyze its budget and make cuts for next year.
The district estimates it will need to trim about $2 million from its budget for the next year due to a shortfall caused by reduced enrollment, increased costs and the loss of one-time budget funding, the district said in a press release.
The shortfall is about 6% of the current budget, according to the release. Many school districts are having to deal with the shortfalls earlier, but the Anacortes district is using roughly $2 million in reserve funding to make it up this year, Superintendent Justin Irish has said. That gives the district time to discuss all options.
The district is forming a Budget Advisory Council so that some community members also can participate.
The council is made up of parents, staff, members of the school board and community members. Its members, announced last week, are School Board directors Matt Cutter and Diana Farnsworth; Anacortes Education Association representatives Octavia Eslick, Erin Glick and Kelly Kreher; Principal Kia duNann, Service Employees International Union representative Jay Ferrario; Anacortes Technology and Information Professionals representative Danette Riordan; Anacortes Administrative Assistants Association representative Aimee Rudge; staff member James Yandle; student Brady Graham; parents Jack Curtis, Camille Flinders, Elliott Johnson, Dan Moroney and Carrie Worra; and community members Emily Schuh, Matt Stine and Rene Vance.
“I am excited for the opportunity to engage with our community to help us balance the budget,” Irish said in the release. “I appreciate these members in particular for dedicating their time to this important work. The decisions we make will impact all schools and programs, and I appreciate having a diverse range of perspectives.”
“As a parent, I know how crucial the district’s budget is to student success; as a taxpayer, I know how important it is for our district leadership to serve as wise stewards of their funds,” council member Curtis said in the release. “I am eager to learn more and also provide input into the district’s spending decisions so that we are all focused on making the best decisions for our kids, in both the near and long term.”
In addition to the council meetings, the district is hosting multiple town halls to gather information from the community about the budget. They are set for 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday Dec. 8, 2022, 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, and 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, all in the Anacortes High School commons
