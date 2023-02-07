The budget-cutting has begun for the Anacortes School District, and by the time the work is done, the reductions will have affected staff members, students, programs, sports, clubs and other extracurricular activities.
Superintendent Justin Irish described the result of trimming $3.7 million from the 2023-24 school year budget as "huge, painful cuts."
Jobs will be lost, hours will be reduced, and workloads will increase for remaining staff members, he said.
Cuts will be finalized after the current legislative session and after negotiations with the district's employee groups are done, he said.
Irish and Mike Sullivan, the district's finance director, talked about the budget challenges during a town hall meeting on Feb. 2 at Anacortes High School. Announcements of more cuts will come in the next few months, with another town hall scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the high school.
^
Staffing effects
A few School District staff members already received notices that they will either be not returning in the fall or that their hours will be reduced.
Cuts announced in November included three members of the technology staff, a human resources office program assistant and one district office administrative assistant. The district also reduced the number of days using its contracted technology integration coordinator.
Last week, the district announced cuts for the 2023-24 school year that include a district administrator and an administrative assistant. Another administrator will see reduced hours, Irish said.
So far, about $970,000 has been cut so far, all from the district office. The goal is to keep cuts as far from the classroom as possible, Irish said. The ultimate goal for the Anacortes School District is to provide quality instruction and as much support to that instruction as possible, he said.
All reductions involving people need to be finalized by May 15, by law, but they should be announced much sooner, Irish said. He wants to give people plenty of notice, he said.
All cuts are in line with the priorities set out in the district's Strategic Plan, as adopted by the School Board, Sullivan said.
^
Little beyond basic
Out of the district's $45 million budget, about 88% is made up of staff salaries and benefits. After all essentials are paid for, including programs required by the state, about $5 million is left to cover everything outside of basic and required education.
The district is cutting up to $3.8 million of that, leaving less than $2 million, Irish said.
"We cannot just cut things like supplies and utilities," he said. "That will not make enough of a difference. Some people are going to lose their jobs, and some already have."
Cuts are also coming to athletics and extra-curricular activities, Irish said. The district and its Budget Advisory Council is going through expenses line by line and will soon talk with leaders of clubs and sports. The sports budget is large, so the district will talk to the coaches as it tries to find savings.
Right now, the district puts more into sports than its other activities, Irish said. It will also be looking at ways to make the expenditures more equitable and have the individual sport or club fundraise for whatever else it wants to spend, he said.
Once these cuts are in place and the district has a new budget plan, it should be able to make small tweaks from year to year but not go through a major process like this again, Sullivan said.
The cuts are necessary but are hurting good people and will affect students, which "doesn't feel good," Irish said.
^
Enrollment part of issue
The big budget shortfall is not unique, and many districts across the state are facing similar challenges, Irish said. For example, the Bellevue School District is likely closing schools as it works to balance its budget in light of declining enrollment.
Enrollment has been dropping by about 1% a year here, likely from a variety of factors, including declining birth rates and a high cost of living in Anacortes, Irish said.
This year, numbers are looking better. Enrollment fell by more than 200 students during the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, the district is up 73 students from where staff thought it would be this year. The numbers leave the district more optimistic about the future, Irish said.
For now, though, financial problems remain. Years of declining enrollment is mixed with increased supply and utility costs, the end of federal funding regarding COVID-19 staff and precautions and higher pay rates.
Anacortes has highly educated, long-time teachers. That's great for students, but their wages are higher, Sullivan said.
The state doesn't provide the district with enough money to fully pay all of its teachers, so the district has to find the rest, Irish said.
"The state gives raises, but it doesn't fully fund those raises, so we have to take more from the bottom line," Sullivan said.
A local levy also brings in money for the district, meant to cover enrichment for the students. There is a limit, though. Levy dollars are capped by law, and some of what is coming in now goes toward teacher and staff pay.
Other funding sources, such as grants, cannot be used for recurring expenses such as salaries, Irish said.
In addition to the town halls, the district is hosting a Budget Advisory Council to help comb through the budget. It is also reaching out to staff, coaches and community members to discuss decisions.
Irish said he hopes people will understand why budget decisions were made and what went into them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.