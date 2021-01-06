Students returned to their books this week after winter break.
Next week, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the district’s youngest students will take another step forward and return to their school buildings, followed soon after by older students.
Students in pre-kindergarten to fifth grade return to in-person learning on Jan. 11.
Those at the middle and high schools are scheduled to go back Feb. 8.
“We are ready and prepared,” Superintendent Justin Irish said.
Elementary level students have split-day schedules Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and learn remotely on Wednesdays. The district is still working on schedules for students at the middle and high schools.
Irish said he understands that while many families want their students back in school buildings, others are still worried about the health safety of both students and staff.
The district is doing everything it possibly can to keep both students and staff healthy, he said.
“We are following all guidance and requirements,” he said. “Absolutely everything we do is in partnership with the Skagit County Health Department.”
The district brought kindergarten to third-grade back to school in November for three weeks before shutting down again because of rising cases and troubles with keeping schools staffed.
This time, the district is more prepared, Irish said.
Leaders expanded the substitute pool, rehired some staff who had retired or resigned and made sure support staff and administrators are ready to step into classrooms as needed.
“It is literally all hands on deck,” he said.
District principals are reviewing protocols and making sure they are ready for students to again walk the halls and sit in the classrooms.
“I understand this is good news for many families and concerning news for others,” Island View Elementary School Principal Brian Hanrahan said in a message to families. “While I share these mixed feelings, I am reminded of what your children taught me in November. They were truly remarkable.
“At all times, all students wore masks. All students remained in their seats and respected the social distance of their peers. All students remained intently focused on learning. In fact, I can honestly say I have never seen more engaged or well-behaved students in my 30 years in education.”
At Mount Erie Elementary, Principal Kevin Schwartz said the staff is ready and excited to welcome back students.
“We worked hard to prepare for the students when they started back in November, and we are ready to go next week with our K-5 students,” he wrote in an email.
