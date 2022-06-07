As the Anacortes School District finishes the 2021-22 school year, it is already looking at trimming its budget for next year.
Adjustments will come as a result of continually declining enrollment over the past several years, according to district staff.
The district has already started making budget cuts to help overcome a $2.4 million shortfall for the 2022-23 school year. Currently, that budget is estimated at just over $45 million.
This year’s budget totals closer to $46 million but includes several one-time-only COVID-19 relief funding grants, district Executive Director of Finance and Operations Mike Sullivan said.
The district gets a good portion of its funding from the state, which is based on enrollment. While enrollment for next year is only expected to drop by less than 1%, it did take a significant dip of about 250 students during the COVID-19 pandemic and has steadily fallen over the past several years, Sullivan said.
That decrease is a result of several factors, including declining birth rates and a lack of affordable housing for families in town, according to the district.
Based on enrollment assumptions for next year, mixed with other factors that include a stop in federal relief money, the district took a look at the budget and how it would make up for a predicted $2.4 million shortfall.
As enrollment and its funding have declined, staff levels have stayed the same, Superintendent Justin Irish said. At this point, that won’t change. While some empty positions will stay empty or be eliminated and some staff is shifting to new positions, there are no reductions planned right now, Irish said.
“We will have intentful, collaborative discussions moving forward,” Sullivan said.
During the pandemic, the district received about $4 million in federal relief funds. That money went to hire a COVID-19 coordinator, more nurses and support staff to help with health rooms and in general around the district, as well as permanent substitutes at each school to help with teacher absences.
It also helped with COVID-19 supplies, likes masks and cleaning materials.
Some funds were earmarked for specific expenses, such as replacing student Chromebooks. Some also helped pay for teachers.
“A portion of that federal funding is to help with stabilization of enrollment funding,” Irish said.
It helped the district build up its reserve fund balance, too, which helps next year, Sullivan said.
“We are grateful that we were proactive and conservative and have a high fund balance at the end of this year,” Irish said.
About $1 million in reserve funding will go into the budget next year, he said. That helps keep those extra nurses and support people.
Reserve funding doesn’t last forever, though.
“We want to make sure every decision we make aligns with the School Board’s strategic plan,” Sullivan said.
Some reductions were made this year to help with the expected shortfall.
For example, the district left open the director of technology, food and transportation position. Those duties now go to the executive director of finance and operations.
It is also reducing support positions at Island View Elementary School and Anacortes High School through moves and attrition. Those positions were put in place to help with behavioral issues or other things that come up at the school and to support the school’s leadership, Irish said.
At Island View, that part-time position had already been reduced because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then the person in it received a job at a new district, so that position will be eliminated.
“We are able to provide that additional support with our district team,” Irish said.
At Anacortes High School, the person in the position will just move back to their previous position as a teacher, he said.
Cuts to materials, supplies and operating expenditures also help with that gap, Sullivan said. That came about after a careful review of all those expenses. There weren’t any large cuts to one thing, it was just small reductions across the board that helped reduce those expenses, he said.
The staff will present a draft budget to the School Board on Aug. 11, with a vote on the final version expected at the Aug. 25 meeting.
