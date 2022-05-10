The Anacortes School District and now-former Anacortes High School Principal Daniel Williams reached a settlement agreement last week.
The agreement with the district is worth about $74,000, which includes paying out Williams’ remaining contract plus damages. He keeps his health benefits until the end of June, which would have been the end of the contract. Insurance covers the settlement costs, according to the district.
Williams said Monday that he decided the combined payout and damages settlement was an acceptable amount to help him avoid a “protracted legal battle.”
“Emotionally, this has been an exceptionally raw time for me,” he said. “I had never experienced anything like this in my professional career.”
Williams, who started in his role as principal in July 2021, sent a notice of tort claim to the district in March alleging racial discrimination and a hostile work environment. Another employee sent a similar claim at the same time. On April 7, the district released a statement denying that race played a role in the employment of either person and that it had concerns with Williams’ work as principal.
According to a statement Friday from the district, “the district denies any of the allegations made in Williams’ claim. Both parties acknowledge that the agreement is not, and will not be construed as an admission of wrongdoing, liability or a violation of any duty, contract, law or regulation.”
Williams said that for his part, his acceptance of the agreement just means he will not pursue the matter further.
“This amount in no way erases the harm that occurred here,” he said. “But it does give me the ability to move forward.”
With Williams no longer working at the school, Vice Principal Erin Duez is serving as interim principal.
Williams sent his letter of tort claim just after he announced he was resigning at the end of the school year and shortly after being told he would be demoted next year from his role as high school principal to a teacher at Anacortes Middle School.
Jamie Woodards, a teacher at Cap Sante High School and Anacortes High School assessment and special projects coordinator, also sent the district a tort claim alleging discrimination, harassment and a hostile work environment. She resigned the coordinator position but continued teaching a class.
No agreement has been announced between Woodards and the district.
The district is working to hire a new principal, with help from a consulting firm. The final round of interviews, open to the public, is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 23, at Brodniak Hall and live-streamed on youtube.com/ahslive.
