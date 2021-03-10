ASD@Home, the online-only program for Anacortes School District students, is reaching its end this sumer.
The district will close the program for the 2021-22 year, after launching it in September for families who wanted a completely remote learning model for students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A recent survey with families and community members showed roughly 98% wanted to return to in-person school. Only 10% said they were interested in a longterm, online-only program, according to the district.
“We know that this full-time remote program provided families a much-needed option during the pandemic,” Superintendent Justin Irish said in a news release. “However, based on the cost of the program, responses from the survey, and feedback gathered throughout the year, we have decided not to offer the program moving forward.”
The district is looking into more options for families who prefer an online setting, the release states.
Any family now enrolled in ASD@Home will need to re-enroll their students in the Anacortes School District for the next school year.
Elementary students will not automatically be assigned to their previous elementary schools, but families that re-enroll by May 15 will be given priority, according to the district.
Current ASD@Home Principal Ryan Pike will move back to his previous position, as teaching and learning programs director. Pike served in the position two years ago, while also serving as the principal at Whitney Early Childhood Education Center and Cap Sante High School. Last year, he was the co-principal at Anacortes Middle School.
“Ryan has served many functions at the district, and we feel his qualifications best fit the district’s needs to work alongside staff and community to enhance data gathering processes, testing requirements, and school improvement processes,” Irish in the release. “He will be able to support student growth in this role and provide needed analysis to make system-wide changes to support teachers, staff, and student learning.”
Current Anacortes High School Interim Principal Kecia Fox will return to her previous position of AHS assistant principal and principal of Cap Sante High School.
“I want to thank Kecia for stepping in to fill a critical leadership role at the high school this year,” Irish said in the release. “She helped navigate the staff and students to a successful return to in-person learning, and her leadership has been invaluable.”
Fox said in the release that she liked leading the high school, but chose not to pursue the position permanently.
“I have enjoyed working with our high school staff, students, and families this year,” she said. “I have been pursuing my doctorate as well, so made the difficult decision to not apply for the high school principal position. I am focused on pursuing opportunities aligned with my passion for equity in education. While I’m interested in pursuing district level leadership, I look forward to continuing to serve our community at both AHS and Cap Sante, as well as supporting the successful transition of Daniel Williams as our next high school principal.”
All changes will take effect for the 2021-22 school year.
