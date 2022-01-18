Ballots go out this week to Anacortes voters for the Feb. 8 special election, which includes two replacement levies for the Anacortes School District.
Proposition 1 (replacement of the Educational Programs and Operations Levy) and Proposition 2 (replacement of the Levy for Technology and Capital Improvements) are the only items on Anacortes ballots.
These both replace previous levies that are expiring.
The educational programs and operations levy will be a rate of $93 per $100,000 in assessed value and is expected to bring in about $7.4 million in 2023. For a $500,000 home, that would be about $465 a year.
The technology and capital levy is at a rate of $35 per $100,000 in assessed value and is expected to bring in $2.8 million next year. That equates to about $175 a year for a $500,000 home.
The district tried to be conservative and keep the impact on property owners low, Superintendent Justin Irish said.
“We want to respect the wonderful support of our community,” Irish said.
Both levies go to fund services that are not funded by money from the state. Of the revenues from the 2020-2021 school year, about 21% of the $42.3 million came from local levies, according to the district. That money paid for portions of the staff costs, utilities costs and maintenance costs for the district. It also helped fund special education, transportation and food services.
No state money helps with extracurricular activities, like clubs and the arts, Irish said. Those programs rely on levy funding.
“Without that money, we would have to make major reductions in the offering of programs that we have for students,” Irish said.
The levies also mean smaller class sizes, advanced placement and career readiness options.
“We want to maintain outstanding service for our kids,” Irish said.
The technology levy has traditionally gone almost completely for technology, and it will continue to fund consistent, up-to-date technology for kids.
This time, it will also help with needed capital projects, such as new intercom and fire safety systems.
Several items of infrastructure need help, Irish said. It’s cheaper to replace aging systems than wait until they are broken.
“Our crews have done a good job taking care of our buildings, but we have some items that are just at the end of their life cycles,” district Executive Director of Finance and Operations Mike Sullivan said.
The levies are based on enrollment, which sees a steady decline of about 1% each year, Sullivan said. This year, things are pretty much stable to where the district was for the 2020-21 school year, he said. That sits at about 2,500 students in the district.
Get voting information at the Skagit County Elections website.
