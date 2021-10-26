As the school year continues, the Anacortes School Board continues to review its goals for the year and make changes to its Annual Operating Plan and its Strategic Plan, which expires next year.
The School Board set new goals for the 2021-22 school year at its Oct. 21 meeting. They include a variety of subjects, including providing equitable access to courses and providing multiple pathways for success; increasing communication between families and the school district; continuing to increase access to mental health support services; planning for levy renewals; and reviewing the longterm facilities plan.
“These goals were developed with a focus on the whole child: high achievement, rigorous learning, and support for their social-emotional needs,” Superintendent Justin Irish said in a statement from the district. “This annual operating plan reflects our commitment to our students, staff, and families, and also sets realistic and measurable action steps in order to meet these goals.”
The goals follow four pillars: quality instruction and curriculum, social-emotional learning, partnerships and stewardship. All the pillars stand on a base of equity.
Within those pillars, the district outlined almost 10 pages of goals for the coming years, with special highlight given to those in this year.
Among them is a push for more mental health services, Irish said. The district is hiring additional staff to help students, and staff are going through training specifically related to signs of suicide.
The full document is available in the meeting’s agenda at board.asd103.org.
The School Board also approved school improvement plans from each principal.
At Fidalgo Elementary, staff is implementing a new English language curriculum and helping students deal with the stresses of the pandemic and other factors through a focus on social-emotional learning. Keeping schools safe and open is a top priority, according to the plan.
Mount Erie is also implementing the new English language curriculum. Its plan says it is reinvigorating a leadership team to help close achievement gaps and is looking at ways to improve instructional support for all students.
Island View Elementary’s plan says school staff’s focus is “creating a culture of hope, gratitude, and belonging.”
“Effective schools continually examine the characteristics and needs of the student body and adjust practices and beliefs to align with these needs. Each learner should be known and valued,” the plan states.
Anacortes Middle School’s leadership team is identifying ways to help students in all subjects. It will continue to use check-ins with students as it works through closing both academic and emotional gaps left by at-home learning and changes over the past 18 months, the plan states.
Cap Sante High School is focusing on engaging students as they return to in-person learning, according to its improvement plan. Some new students are earned very few credits during hybrid learning last year.
“They are not only severely credit deficient but also have not engaged in school in 1.5 years,” the Cap Sante High School Improvement Plan states. “By adding project-based learning, science labs, and other structured group work opportunities, our students will have opportunities to re-engage with learning and classmates.”
Anacortes High School is working to help students graduate by starting success earlier. One improvement plan aims to increase the course passage rates of freshmen and sophomores.
“When students fall behind in their first two years of high school and become credit deficient, it is extremely difficult for them to catch up and graduate on-time,” the AHS plan states.
Improving attendance and student engagement will also help graduation rates, according to the plan.
