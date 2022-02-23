Scores from Anacortes schools’ standardized tests dropped this fall, but there’s more to note than just decreasing numbers, a school official said.
When students went through their state assessments this fall, it was the first set of tests like this that they had seen since spring 2019. It was also the first time the tests were administered in the fall, Anacortes School District Director for Assessment, Research and Evaluation Brandon Lagerquist told the School Board on Feb. 17.
That meant that students faced not only learning loss associated with the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020, but also their normal level of summer learning loss, he said.
Students also took the assessment for the grade level they had been in the previous spring, so tests were administered in grades that students don’t normally test in.
These scores should be viewed with caution and not used to make direct decisions, Lagerquist said.
This fall, older students took the Smarter Balanced Assessment.
Even as scores here fell, Anacortes remained above the state average in all grades in both English language arts and in mathematics, Lagerquist said.
In 2019, about 75% of Anacortes students met state standards in English language arts, 68% did so in mathematics and 69% did so in science.
After no tests in spring 2020 or 2021, the newest numbers show that 60% of students met state standards in English language arts, 44% did so in mathematics and 59% in science.
Supports are being put in place to help raise those numbers and make sure students are catching up and moving forward, he said.
At the elementary schools, multitiered interventions are being put into place, and at Anacortes Middle School, there are math support classes and other intervention programs. Anacortes High School recently implemented free online tutoring for all students, and Cap Sante High School is expanding leadership and engagement opportunities.
Students at all levels are receiving social-emotional support, Lagerquist said.
He also talked about falling attendance, caused in part by COVID-19 quarantine procedures and illness. The percentage of students who have attended at least 90% of school days fell more than 20% since the 2019-20 school year.
Staff attendance is also way down, Lagerquist said. This is the first time in his career that he has had to look at data about staff attendance, he said.
For example, classified staff missed 101 days in January 2020, and certified staff members missed 132 days the same month. That compares to January 2022, when classified staff missed 154 days and certified staff members missed 287.
Absences by both teachers and students lead to learning disruptions, Lagerquist said. It also means the district is taxing its supplies of subs, and administrators are sometimes stepping in to cover classes.
